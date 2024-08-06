Tributes to Heart, Journey among national performers coming to Batavia Fine Arts Centre

Heart By Heart, a tribute to the rock band Heart, will perform on Friday, Sept. 27. The band features original Heart bassist Steve Fossen and drummer Michael Derosier. (Photo by Dan Wallisch)

Tickets are on sale for shows in the 2024-2025 national touring season at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre.

Heart By Heart, a tribute to the rock band Heart, will perform on Friday, Sept. 27. The band features original Heart bassist Steve Fossen and drummer Michael Derosier.

Audiences can expect to hear the band’s classic hits “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man,” “Even It Up,” “Heartless,” and more.

The band also features powerhouse vocalist Somar Macek, multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont and veteran guitarist Chad Quist, this incredible lineup brings back the memories by faithfully playing the songs as written and recorded, according to Batavia Fine Arts Centre’s website.

Next up is Frontiers, a tribute to Journey, on Saturday, Oct. 19. The band, which is comprised of renowned New York City musicians, recreates the music of Journey to every nuance of the original band.

Frontiers covers all of Journey’s greatest hits from the late 70s through the 80s. Audiences will hear hits like “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Send Her My Love” and so many more.

TAKE3: Where ROCK meets BACH will take the stage on Friday, Nov. 22. This unique trio of violin, cello and piano brings together the power and energy of rock music with the sophistication and beauty of classical Bach, according to the BFAC website. TAKE3 is a must-see show for audiences of all ages.

Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas in the Air on Friday, Dec. 13. The show is a Broadway-style musical and dance review with feel-good storyline. The show brings precision dancers together with holiday songs and modern favorites.

Looking ahead to 2025, there’s even more exciting performers coming to Batavia. Yacht Rock Gold Experience will perform Jan. 10, B2wins is in town Feb. 21, followed by Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul on March 7 and “America’s Got Talent” semifinalists Sons of Serendip on May 3.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bataviafineartscentre.org.