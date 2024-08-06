Art in the Park Sculpture Walk is Aug. 24 in Rock Falls

“Glow From Within” by Tim Adams was one of nine new sculptures on display at RB&W Park in Rock Falls in September 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Tourism will host its seventh annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RB&W District Park.

The park is located at 201 E. Second St., in Rock Falls.

This year’s event will feature an outdoor art gallery of which 19 artists from across Illinois and Iowa will sell their original handcrafted works of art, including gourd art, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, stained glass, yard art and more.

Those attending also will get the first look at the nine new sculptures that have been installed and will remain in place for one year at the RB&W District Park. These nine new sculptures will join four permanent sculptures already in place. Artists of these sculptures come from across the United States, including Colorado, New York, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois.

Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, four musicians will each perform at the RB&W amphitheater. They include Pat Jones, Shaylyn O’Laughlin, Todd Lorenc and Chris Blum.

Food will be available from Toni’s Smokin’ Grill, Ka-Bao!, Brito’s and Main Squeeze. For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106.