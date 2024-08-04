Morton Arboretum in Lisle highlights unique sculptures

"Hear: Of the Earth" is now one of several sculptures on display at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. (John Weinstein)

Nestled amid the bustling western suburbs of Chicago is a haven for nature lovers: The Morton Arboretum. This 1,700-acre sanctuary isn’t just a picturesque escape; it’s a living museum boasting over 4,100 species of trees.

But beyond its impressive collection of trees, The Morton Arboretum offers plenty of activities for a full day of fun for all ages, including their new unique sculpture exhibit.

The exhibit, “Of the Earth,” features five large-scale sculptures by artist Olga Ziemska, a native of Poland who now lives in Ohio.

The sculptures, which were made using tree branches and other natural materials from the arboretum, were created exclusively for this exhibit. The sculptures are scattered around the arboretum, and the exhibit’s signature piece, “Stillness in Motion: The Matka series,” is a 6-foot-tall female figure, composed primarily of willow tree branches. The exhibition will run through spring 2025.

“At 1,700 acres, the arboretum is more than five times the size of Grant Park in downtown Chicago. It’s a spacious, tree-focused botanical garden, where nearly 1.1 million annual visitors connect with nature through exhibitions, outdoor activities and special events,” said Kara Silva, public relations and social media specialist at Morton Arboretum.

Another must-see is the new Gerard T. Donnelly Grand Garden, which commemorates the arboretum’s first 100 years. This lush, beautiful space features three areas: the Joy of Plants Garden, Centennial Plaza and Celebration Garden. The Grand Garden showcases the arboretum’s plant diversity alongside water features and areas to sit and relax.

The Grand Garden at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. (John Weinstein)

The arboretum is also a great place for physical activity! Bring your bicycle and enjoy 9 miles of paved trails that wind through the many tree collections. If you’re looking to hike, take advantage of the off-road trails. Running and jogging are permitted on paved roads. The most common run loops are the outer, 4.5-mile loop on the east side and the 2.9-mile loop around the outer west side.

The Children's Garden at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is an inviting, interactive space. (The Morton Arboretum)

The arboretum is also well-known for its engaging Children’s Garden, where kids can climb and play on a variety of structures and enjoy a wading pond during the summer. The garden is appropriate for toddlers through middle schoolers. Families can also play a round of mini-golf on the Wonder Woods nine-hole course, which will have tree-themed features like giant mushrooms, large bugs and acorns. The course will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 2. The course is near the Visitor Center.

The Morton Arboretum is located at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. For more information, visit mortonarb.org.