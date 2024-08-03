Pawfest Saturday in Huntley

Animal House Shelter’s annual Pawfest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47 in Huntley .

Vendors and crafters will be at the fest along with live music, food trucks, a face-painter and a dunk tank. Games and raffles also will be at the free event. Meet adoptable dogs from the Animal House shelter and get low-cost vaccines and microchips for your pets.

All dogs must be leashed at all times at the event. Get more details on Pawfest here : animalhouseshelter.com/pawfest.