Tubing, kayaking river adventures await in northern Illinois

Now that the heat is on, residents are flocking to the cool embrace of northern Illinois’ many rivers.

Whether you’re seeking a relaxing float trip or a more active paddling adventure, there’s a waterway perfect for you. Here are some tubing and kayaking experiences across the area, highlighting the best spots to soak up the sun, challenge yourself on the water and create lasting summer memories.

Sugar River Adventures

Rockton

Enjoy a relaxing day floating or kayaking along the Sugar River in northwest Illinois. Sugar River Adventures rents river tubes and kayaks on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Launch hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and guests need to be off the river by 5 p.m. Rates are $16 per person and $10.50 for an optional companion cooler carrier tube. Kayaks cost $50 for a four-hour rental. Anyone age 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Weekday tubing is available for group reservations. To make a reservation or for more information, call 815-629-2020 or visit sugarriveradventures.com.

Fox Hollow River Tubing

Sheridan

Choose from a short, 1.5-mile float, a three-mile float or six-mile float along the Fox River from far southwest Sheridan. The three- and six-mile floats take riders down the Dells of the Lower Fox, which is a shallow, slow-rolling area of the Fox River. The cost for a three-mile float is $25, a six-mile float is $35 and a 1.5-mile float/tow is $20. Companion cooler tubes cost $20. Shuttles are available to transport floaters back to their vehicles. For more information or to make a reservation, call 630-886-0782 or visit foxhollowtubing.com.

Take the whole family on a kayaking or tubing adventure along one of northern Illinois' scenic rivers.

River Bum Rafting

Oglesby

Float down the beautiful Vermilion River near Oglesby. The section of the river, located about five miles from Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, is a “lazy river” with one section of rapids to go through. Rentals are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with launches between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All rafters need to be out of the river by 8 p.m. Reservations are required on weekends, but not weekdays. Prices are $25 for a single tube and transportation to launch point, $25 for large cooler tubes and $15 for small cooler tubes. For more information or to make a reservation, call 815-343-1483 or visit the River Bum Rafting Facebook page.

Plainfield River Tubing

Plainfield

Relax as you lounge on the calm waters of the DuPage River. Plainfield River Tubing is open for rentals on Saturdays and Sundays for start times between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. All rentals include a free shuttle back to your vehicle. The length of the trip is three miles, which could take anywhere from two to almost four hours. Tubes cost $30 per person, and cooler tubes are $15 or $25, depending on the size. Life jackets are available at no extra charge. The route begins across from the American Legion on Renwick Road, and parking is available on the grass across from the building. The route ends at The Compass Church - Three Rivers Campus near downtown Plainfield. Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 331-223-7665 or visit plainfieldrivertubing.com.

The White Pelican boat launch, below the Oregon dam, is a busy place in the summer. (Earleen Hinton)

White Pelican

Oregon

Float, canoe, paddle board or kayak down the gentle Rock River with rentals from White Pelican! There are a variety of routes and trips you can take from the launch point behind Conover Square Mall in Oregon. Some of the trips include Castle Rock State Park, which is a four-to-five-mile route, Grand Detour, which is an 11-to-12-mile voyage, and other excursions that include overnight stays. Free shuttles are available, and all floaters must be out of the river by 5 p.m. Prices vary based on equipment and route. Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call 815-263-4088 or visit whitepelican.biz.