McHenry County Fair starts Tuesday: If you go

The McHenry County Fair is here, with gates opening on the 76th year Tuesday, July 30.

Dates: Tuesday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 4.

Gates open: Gates open at noon-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Admission costs: Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $6 for children, seniors and members of the military. Season passes are $32. Grandstand events are extra. Admission Tuesday is also at a discount, with $5 tickets for adults.

Carnival hours and cost: Opens 4 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 10 p.m. Remaining hours at 1-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

A $30-per-day unlimited ride special will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, A new wristband is required for each day.

Location: McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road in Woodstock.

New this year: Eating contests, including pickles Tuesday, pies Wednesday, corn Thursday and pizza Friday, all at 7 p.m.

Main events:

Miss McHenry pageant – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, grandstand, free

Draft horse pulls – 6 p.m. Wednesday, free

Monster Truck Rally – 7 p.m. Thursday, $15

Bull Riding – 7 p.m. Friday, $15

38 Special – 7 p.m. Saturday, $30-$125

Tractor and truck pulls – 10 a.m. Sunday, $15

Demolition derby - 6 p.m. Sunday, $15

To get more information, see a complete schedule or purchase fair tickets, go to mchenrycountyfair.com.