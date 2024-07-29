5 Things to Do: Wednesday Night Farmers’ Market in Kane County

Batavia Main Street Batavia MainStreet's Wednesday evening Farmers' Market debuted in June. The market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The Saturday market has a longer season. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

1. Sisterhood Camp Out: From 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, to noon Sunday, Aug. 4, at Mullins Farm, 43W132 Beith Road, in Elburn. Singing, dancing, drumming, meeting new people, creating crafts and connecting with nature. A packing list will be posted, and reusable items are encouraged. $100 through Venmo to @Shelli-Mullins. It’s free to ages 12 and younger, with the cut-off age of 10 for boys to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/mullins-farm/sisterhood-camp-out/3722498774733620/?_rdr.

2. Fridays on the Farm: Foam Party: From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Burberry Gates Farm, 43W035 Route 64, St. Charles. For ages 5 and older. Taco bar with toppings, foam, upbeat music, beach, pond swimming, volleyball, kickball, an ice cream sundae bar and farm animals. $40 with a $1.80 service fee. This is a drop-off event. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/867683778537108/?_rdr.

3. Trivia Under the Stars: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 6 and 13, at Preservation, 513 S. Third St., Geneva. Trivia in fresh air with local brews, wine or handcrafted cocktails available for purchase. For more information, visit preservationgeneva.com.

4. Wednesday Night Farmers’ Market: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28, on North River Street, Batavia. Family-friendly event with food, drinks, produce and more available for purchase. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/wednesday-night-farmers-market/2024-08-14.

5. Tie Dye (Families): From 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles. Drop-in event where families bring one T-shirt and receive instructions on their project. Attendees will leave with one hand-dyed item. Attendees start in the Helen Gale Story Room. For more information, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/11037185.

