Friends of the Fox River to hold No Clean Water, No Good Beer funder

Friends of the Fox River is hosting its largest annual fundraiser, No Clean Water No Good Beer from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Bandito Barney’s Beach Club in East Dundee. (Photo provided by Friends of the Fox River)

Friends of the Fox River is hosting its largest annual fundraiser, No Clean Water No Good Beer from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Bandito Barney’s Beach Club in East Dundee.

According to a news release, this event enables the ongoing work of FOTFR to preserve, restore and protect the Fox River by building a watershed community of caretakers.

Guests will sample a fun selection of wine, coffee and local craft beer while grazing on light bites throughout the evening. Guests will mingle with some of the Fox River’s strongest advocates.

Local businesses and others are pitching in to make this fundraiser a success by donating unique items for raffle and silent auction prizes, the release stated.

Space is limited. Order individual tickets online early and save, or pay at the door. Visit friendsofthefoxriver.org to secure tickets and for more information.

Bandito Barney’s Beach Club is located at 10 N. River St., East Dundee.