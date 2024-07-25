5 Things to Do: Rock River Jazz Band concert, ‘Mean Girls, The Musical’ in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Here are five upcoming things to do in the Sauk Valley.

1. “Mean Girls, The Musical”: Centennial Auditorium/Sterling High School will present “Mean Girls, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Based on the movie by the same name, teenage Cady Heron was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed “the Plastics,” but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname. Tickets are available online at centennialauditorium.org or at the box office from 3 to 6 p.m. The box office can be reached at 815-622-3248. This show is rated PG-13 for adult humor, innuendo and language.

2. The Rock River Jazz Band: The band is set to bring the classic sounds of the big band era to life from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at RB&W Park, adjacent to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, in Rock Falls. Vocalist Angie Harrison will join the band onstage as it performs hits by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and other legends along with a selection of other beloved songs from the era. The free concert is open to the public.

3. National Night Out, Dixon: The Dixon Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. In conjunction with the Dixon Park District and other community partners, the police department is inviting the community to Wooden Wonderland, 1312 Washington Ave., for a free family-friendly event consisting of Touch a Truck and other kid-friendly activities. For information, call 815-288-4411. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Across the country, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out in all 50 states on the first Tuesday in August or October.

4. National Night Out, Rock Falls: The Rock Falls Police Department will host its first National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the RB&W Riverfront District in Rock Falls. The event will consist of a community block party featuring free hot dogs, chips and a drink; a DJ, face painting and glitter tattoos; an emergency vehicle display, including a scheduled landing by the OSF medical helicopter; giveaways; opportunities to meet local first responders; and other activities. All will be provided free. The police department will have a “Pack the Squad” school supply drive to benefit area students and schools. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies with the goal of collecting more than the chief’s car can hold. The collected supplies will be distributed to area schools. Additionally, many social service providers, nonprofits and other organizations serving the Sauk Valley will be in attendance with information booths and activities for the whole family.

5. Dement Town Music Fest: The music fest will return Saturday, Sept. 7, to the 600 block of Depot Avenue. Hello Weekend will headline the event. Joining them this year will be local favorite Burn ‘N Bush, hailing out of Ashton, whose two-man acoustic jams have garnered them a huge and loyal following. Also on the bill this year is The Empty Pockets, a powerhouse Chicago band. Local favorite Lil’ Smoked will have meals available to purchase, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Mary’s Diner also will offer items to keep you fueled up, and PJ’s will be serving drinks that night. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Gates open at 2 p.m. This event is for all ages. Those 21 and older should be prepared to show ID in order to buy alcohol. Picnic table seating will be available, but you can bring in your own chairs. Outside coolers will not be allowed. Go to discoverdixon.com/events/dement-town-music-fest/ or bit.ly/4bekhtn for all the details and to buy your ticket in advance.

