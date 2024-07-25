5 Things to do in Will County: Wilmington Catfish Days

Catfish Days returns to Wilmington on Thursday and runs through Sunday. (Eric Ginnard)

1. Catfish Days: Thursday through Sunday, Wilmington. Festival features include a carnival, food vendors, live entertainment, parade and craft show/flea market. For more information, visit catfishdays.com.

2. Barro Fest: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Settlers’ Park, 24401 W, 24401 Lockport St., Plainfield. This family friendly Hispanic heritage celebration will include artisans, live music, folkloric dances, Mexican pottery, traditional food, vendors and entertainment. Free admission and parking. Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. Food and drink sold separately.

3. Kidz Fest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 3, Will County Lot at 302 N. Chicago St. Joliet. Free event for children over 2 years old. Activities include roller skating, inflatables, pony rides, magic shows, touch-a-truck, face painting. bubbles, slime station, temporary tattoos, games, and pinatas. Blue Cross Blue Shield will be onsite with “Health Row” where families can receive wellness checks, and vaccinations. For more information, visit jolietccp.com/kidz-fest.

4. Shorewood Crossroads Festival: Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Cene’s Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. For more information, visit crossroadspsacc.com.

5. Blues Brothers Con - The Sequel: Aug. 17, Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Dan Aykroyd and Jim will emcee a lineup of iconic and diverse Chicago Blues performers including Curtis Salgado, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Lil” Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project. Other features include a Maxwell Street-style blues jam session where Akroyd, Belushi and other “Blues Brothers” alumni will deliver an encore performance featuring hits from the “Blues Brothers.” For more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

