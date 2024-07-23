Princeton Community Band to perform final summer concert

Featured during the Sunday, July 28, 2024, concert will be soprano soloist and Princeton native Susan Nelson. (Photo provided by Ann Lusher)

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present its final concert of the summer season 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be soprano soloist and Princeton native Susan Nelson. She will be singing Richard Rodgers’ “Blue Moon” and George and Ira Gershwin’s “Embraceable You.” Other concert selections include a medley from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Best of Journey,” “Yellow Bird,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Last Ride of the Pony Express” and “Sambeando.”

The concert is free. All donations are accepted. The band is a nonprofit organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m.