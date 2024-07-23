Farnsworth House in Plano hosts Yorkville Big Band for afternoon of music on Saturday

The Edith Farnsworth House near Plano is an architectural masterpiece. Seen here on July 22, 2023. (Mark Foster)

Unwind in a stunning setting and enjoy the smooth sounds of big band jazz at the Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site.

Jazz in July, featuring the acclaimed Yorkville Big Band, takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and can be bought online at edithfarnsworthhouse.org.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on the backup date of Saturday, Aug. 3, at the same time, 3 to 5 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for a afternoon on the picturesque front lawn of the Edith Farnsworth House. The Barn and Beyond 4-H Club from Yorkville will be selling refreshments at a concession stand on site, or feel free to bring your own picnic basket.

The Yorkville Big Band brings traditional swing music to life. Celebrating its 28th season, this 18-piece band delivers vibrant renditions of classic tunes from the 1940s and 1950s, alongside fresh arrangements that honor the iconic big band sound.

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, was designed by legendary architect Mies van der Rohe and is situated along the scenic Fox River. The Edith Farnsworth House embodies the minimalist principles of International Style.

This event combines a live music with a visit to a modern architectural gem. For tickets and more information, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org.