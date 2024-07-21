Stage 212 in La Salle to present ‘Disney’s High School Musical Jr.’

Summer continues at Stage 212 in La Salle with the Children’s Theater production of “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” an abbreviated version of Disney Channel’s hit movie musical.

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

Appearing in the cast are Carter Dzik as Troy Bolton, Nina Leffers as Gabriella Montez, Landon Balestri as Chad Danforth, Leah Dzik as Taylor McKessie, Holly Malmassari as Sharpay Evans, Gage Richey as Ryan Evans, Jackson Layhew as Zeke Baylor, Kinley Goode as Kesi Nielson, Julia Smith as Ms. Darbus, Gus Maier as Coach Bolton, Mary Craven as Martha Cox and Nadia Rounds as Jackie Scott. Featured as the Jocks are Bryson Boudreau, Nathan Leffers and Rhyley O’Brien. Appearing as the Brainiacs are Jayda Irons, Landon Puetz, Jadyn Leone and Michaela Smith. The Teachers are played by Bradly Betz, Zendaya Kennedy, Gabrielle Smith and Owen Stash. Cast as the Thespians are Brynlen Bock, Sadie Brzozowski, Louisa Jeppson and Rebecca Washkowiak.

Production staff includes director Nora Maier, producer Sangita Allen, music director Olivia Bergfeld, production assistant Andrew Beer, stage manager Anya de la Luz, choreographer Hailey Dzik, costume coordinator Ivy Soens, light operator Jacob Maier, spotlight operators Charlie Williams and Christian Limberg, sound operator Forrest Boes, microphone coordinator Reid Tomasson and mentors Kevin J. Alleman, Reid Tomasson and Ashley Hurst.

“Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” will be presented 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Stage 212, 700 First St., LaSalle. Tickets are on sale now for $10 each, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.stage212.org.

Thanks to a donation, “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” is produced in partnership with Jaiden’s Tree of Hope Foundation. “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.