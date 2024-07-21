Monster trucks, Bigfoot returning to Whiteside County Fair

Bigfoot driver Roger Gauger goes airborne Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during the Full Throttle Monster Truck show at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison. The monster truck show, and Bigfoot, will return next month for the 2024 Whiteside County Fair. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MORRISON — The 153rd Whiteside County Fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison and has many exciting attractions and something for everyone.

On Aug. 13, the evening entertainment is Next Level Pro-Bull Riding starting at 7 p.m. Cheer as cowboys prepare to hang on for eight seconds. Other events starting the fair are the pleasure horse show at 9 a.m., open swine judging at noon and junior swine judging at 4:30 p.m. The kids’ tractor pedal pull starts at 2 p.m.

Next Level Pro-Bronc Riding will be featured at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. This event will involve a rodeo participant riding a bucking horse (sometimes called a bronco) that attempts to throw or buck off the rider before the eight seconds is up. Originally based on the necessary buck-breaking skills of a working cowboy, the event is now a highly stylized competition that utilizes horses that often are specially bred for strength, agility and bucking ability. Other events during the day are the exhibition barrels that will start at 8 a.m. and western horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, the grandstand entertainment will be Full Throttle Monster Trucks featuring the world-famous Bigfoot followed by the fireworks show. Other events that day will start at 9 a.m., with the beef cattle-junior show judged at the beef show arena. The heavy horse hitches, including four horse, will be in front of the grandstand at 9 a.m. Heavy horse halter classes start at 1 p.m., also in front of the grandstand.

The Illini State Pullers Association brings in its tractors and trucks for the tractor pull on Friday, Aug. 16. The tractor pull starts at 6:30 p.m., right after the antique tractor parade starts at 5:30 p.m. At 9 a.m. that day, the heavy horse hitch classes will be shown in front of the grandstands. The open beef show will be judged in the beef show arena at 9 a.m. At 1 p.m., the heavy horses come back as they thunder in front of the grandstand to entertain with the six horse and unicorn hitches.

The demolition derby is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The horses are at the post as harness racing is on the track at 1 p.m. Some other events on Saturday are the kids’ tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m. and woodcarving auction at 4 p.m.

The Mega Band is back again this year, and the Wilson Family Show will entertain fair-goers with carnival and midway attractions. Patrons can ride unlimited rides every day of the fair for $60 (if purchased in advance the week before the fair at the Secretary’s office) or $70 during the fair. The Granpa Cratchet Stage Show will return this year along with the bike giveaway each day of the fair and the cake/pie walk. Pony rides, a petting zoo, barnyard revue/pig races, and camel rides will be at the fair throughout the day, every day.

For more information about the fair, go to www.whitesidecountyfair.org.