Comedy sensation #IMOMSOHARD to bring hilarious show to DeKalb this fall

The viral-sensation comedy duo #IMOMSOHARD will bring their hilarious Ladies Night! tour to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre on Friday, Oct. 4.

According to a news release from the Egyptian Theatre, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley will take the stage with a show that will make you roar with laughter as they discuss all things womanhood, motherhood and friendship. Other topics they delve into are marriage, fashion and navigating the teen and tween years.

The show is described as “rowdy, raucous and a little bit naughty,” and perfect for a girls night out.

Tickets are on sale at www.imomsohard.com.

The Egyptian Theatre is at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. For more information about the theater, visit egyptiantheatre.org.