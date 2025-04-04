Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that injured 4-year-old child

A woman who was drunk when she crashed into another vehicle in Huntley – ejecting her 4-year-old passenger – was sentenced to one year in prison.

Bianca Guajardo, 28, of Hanover Park, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing a crash with a passenger younger than 16, the judgment order in the McHenry County court said.

In exchange for her guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including causing a child to be endangered, failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured vehicle and aggravated DUI without a valid driver’s license, court records show.

Police said that at about 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2023, Guajardo was driving south on Route 47 near Conley Road when she spun out and collided with another car.

The child in Guajardo’s vehicle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital after being ejected from her car, police said.

Gruadajaro and the driver of the vehicle she hit suffered minor injuries, according to police in a news release at the time of the crash.