Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Maizie Nickle

Name: Maizie Nickle

School: Huntley

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Nickle scored six goals in three games for the Raiders during a 3-0 week, including a hat trick against Rockford Auburn on March 29. Already this spring, the junior forward has nine goals in six games with two hat tricks for Huntley (5-0-1).

For her performance, Nickle was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Hampshire softball’s Bria Riebel, Burlington Central’s Chase Powrozek and Richmond-Burton softball’s Hailey Holtz also were nominated.

Nickle answered a few questions questions from the Northwest Herald about her team’s fast start and more.

Huntley's Maizie Nickle dribbles past Hampshire's Hope Lorbiecki during a game in April 2024 at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What’s been the key to your team’s fast start?

Nickle: We all connected really fast and all have the same goals for our team and each other. We instantly wanted each other to succeed not only ourselves so we work together and move the ball quickly. Our coaches also have helped us by holding us accountable to lock in all of the time so we are able to turn that switch on immediately when we need to.

What are you most excited about this season?

Nickle: This is my first high school season I have started out without being injured so I’m super excited to be able to be on the field right away with my team and play. I’m also excited to see how well this team does this year since we are doing super well and undefeated.

What would be your dream job?

Nickle: My dream job is probably a business owner or psychiatrist.

What is the last really good book that you read?

Nickle: The Great Gatsby.

Who is your favorite professional or collegiate athlete?

Nickle: Michael Jordan.

What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?

Nickle: The Kardashians.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Nickle: I can walk in a handstand.

Where would you most like to go on vacation?

Nickle: Greece.

If you could be any animal, what would you be and why?

Nickle: Probably a giraffe because that’s a cool view to have or a cheetah because they’re super fast.