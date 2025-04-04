Japanese discounter Daiso opens in Crystal Lake this weekend

Unique Japanese discount retail store Daiso is taking over the shuttered BuyBuy Baby property in Crystal Lake with a grand opening this weekend, making the retailer one of the first in the state and Midwest.

The former BuyBuy Baby store has been divided into two spaces for Daiso and Michaels, which opened in February.

Daiso is expecting a large turnout of over 400 people opening weekend, as this will be the “flagship store for Illinois,” Daiso Regional Director Brian Prettyman said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

What is Daiso?

Daiso, pronounced “die-so,” is a Japan-based discount store that sells Japanese-inspired home decor, stationery, food and beauty products. The 50-year-old retailer started in the U.S. 15 years ago, primarily in California and Texas, and now has 60 stores across the country.

“Daiso is probably like Walmart in Japan,” Daiso Chief Operations Officer Jack Williams said. “They’re everywhere. There’s 5,000 stores there.”

The retailer is considered a “100-yen” store, similar to a dollar store.

Crystal Lake’s 15,400-square-foot store will be the first in the U.S. to carry two other brands in the store: Threeppy and Standard Products. Threeppy is a combination of “300 yen” and “happy,” and includes colorful home, storage, kitchenware and personal accessories. Standard Products sell minimalistic-designed coordinated kitchen and organization items.

Hundreds of people attended the Oswego grand opening in February. Bloomingdale, Willowbrook, South Elgin and Niles locations also recently opened this year. Other Illinois locations planned in the future include Rolling Meadows, Machesney Park and Normal, Williams said.

Grand opening details

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Location: 5548 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

Store hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

What to know: The first 100 customers to make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a goodie bag. Coupon offers will be available all weekend while supplies last.