Wisconsin man charged with sexually assault of a child in McHenry County 10 years ago

A Wisconsin man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 in McHenry County – an allegation dating back 10 years.

Cory Fritz, 35, of Beloit has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 year, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18 years, the criminal complaint and indictment filed in the McHenry County court said.

A warrant was approved by McHenry County Judge Carl Metz in October and Fritz was taken into custody March 22, court records show. At an initial appearance held that day, he was denied pretrial release, a court order states.

The child is someone over whom Fritz was in a position of authority, authorities allege. Court documents said the alleged assaults occurred when Fritz was watching the child while the child’s parent was at work.

Conviction on a Class X felony carries a prison sentence up to 30 years.

Fritz, represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, appeared in court March 26 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due back in court May 7, according to court documents.