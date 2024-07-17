Ten-artist pipe organ concert at Marmion Abbey in Aurora July 26

The 25th annual “Bach and Beyond at the Marmion Abbey” concert on Friday, July 26 will feature ten organists. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Road, Aurora. (Photo provided)

The 25th annual “Bach and Beyond at the Marmion Abbey” concert on Friday, July 26 will feature ten organists.

The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Road, Aurora. A “door offering” donation will be accepted.

The annual program is sponsored by the Fox Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

The program will feature 10 local organists who will play one of the area’s finest pipe organs. The program will feature six major organ works by J.S. Bach, as has been tradition for this concert.

Also featured will be two works by Georg Bohm and Karl Heinrich Graun, who were contemporaries of Bach. The congregational hymn “Now Thank We All Our God” will also be sung.

Organists include Adam Gruber, Nicholas Hansen, Ethan Schueler, Larry Baade, Anthony Adduci, Naomi Rowley, Steven Wente, Mark Downey, Seth Luna and Kevin Lange.

For more information, call AGO program chairman Karl Bruhn at 630-879-7655 or e-mail karl.bruhn.ago@gmail.com.