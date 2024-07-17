Check out these exciting destinations for a day trip to the Quad Cities

The Celebration Belle in Moline, an 800-passenger riverboat, goes on several cruises. Offered are a captain's dinner and dance cruise, 100-mile all-day cruise, themed music cruises and more. Photo submitted by Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. (Photo submitted)

Nestled along the mighty Mississippi River, the Quad Cities – Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline – beckons with a unique blend of history, culture and outdoor adventures. Whatever you’re seeking, this dynamic region offers something for everyone. From world-class museums to lively festivals, from scenic riverfront trails to captivating historical sites, the Quad Cities promises an unforgettable experience and a Midwestern must-visit.

BETTENDORF, IOWA

Centennial Garden

Located in Middle Park, Centennial Garden is a tribute, decade by decade, to Bettendorf history. The garden is in the shape of a flower, and each petal is a separate garden representing a decade, and filled with thousands of varieties of flowers, plants, grasses, scrubs and trees popular during that decade.

Address: 2407 Middle Road

Phone: 563-344-4113

Online: bettendorf.org

Hours: 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily

Channel Cat Water Taxi

These open-air, pontoon-style boats shuttle passengers back and forth across the Mississippi River to landings in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline. Passengers can stop at any landing to shop, eat or enjoy other activities. Tickets are good all day.

Address: Bettendorf landing, 17th Street and Isle Parkway at the Isle of Capri Casino

Phone: 309-788-3360

Online: gogreenmetro.com/231/Channel-Cat

Hours: Memorial Day-Labor Day; see website for schedule and routes

Tickets: $8 ages 11 and older, $4 ages 2-10

Crow Creek Park Skate Park

This skate park is designed for skateboarders of all ages and skill levels. BMX biking paths also are available during limited hours.

Address: 4701 N. Devils Glen Road

Phone: 563-344-4113

Online: bettendorf.org/parks

Hours: 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily

Family Museum

The museum is an interactive destination with indoor and outdoor playgrounds and exhibits.

Address: 2900 Learning Campus Drive

Phone: 563-344-4106

Online: familymuseum.org or Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Admission: $10 ages 1 and older; $5 for seniors and active military personnel, their spouse, and children residing in the household

DAVENPORT, IOWA

Adler Theatre

Historic theater with gold leaf ceiling and rich history. See website for shows and tickets.

Address: 136 E. Third St.

Phone: 563-326-8500

Online: adlertheatre.com

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center

This aquatic facility features a zero-depth pool, water slide, drop slide, shallow water toys, a sand play area and a concession stand.

Address: 2828 Eastern Ave.

Phone: 563-326-7828

Hours: 1-7 p.m.

Admission: $5

Online: davenportiowa.com

Centennial Park Skate Park

This skate park, located to the west of Centennial Park, offers a dedicated space for skateboarding, inline skating and BMX biking.

Phone: 563-326-7763

Address: 900 W. River Drive Online: davenportiowa.com

Hours: Sunrise to half-hour after sunset

Centennial Park Spray Park

This spray park offers decorative water spray features for children of all ages.

Address: 315 S. Marquette St.

Phone: 563-328-7275

Online: davenportiowa.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day

Admission: Free

Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve

The park, on the Mississippi River, offers kayak, canoe and bike rentals, an 18-hole disc golf course, ball diamonds, basketball courts, tennis courts, horseshoe pits and bike trails.

Address: 2301 W. River Drive

Phone: 563-326-7812

Online: davenportiowa.com

Fejervary Park

This park is known for its children’s nature center, which includes a children’s garden with 50 trees, one from each state. There are wooded picnic areas, walking paths and a sensory garden. Fejervary Aquatic Center also is in the park.

Address: 1800 W. 12th St.

Phone: 563-326-7812

Online: davenportiowa.com

Hours: Learning Center is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Aquatic Center is open 1-7 p.m.

Admission: Aquatic Center admission is $5

Figge Art Museum

Featuring both permanent and traveling exhibits from around the world, the award-winning museum is home to works by Warhol, Pollock, Wood and Matisse. It also has a hands-on children’s art area.

Address: 225 W. Second St.

Phone: 563-326-7804

Online: figgeartmuseum.org/ or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $14 adults, $10 seniors and students, $8 ages 4-12; advance reservations via the website recommended

German American Heritage Center & Museum

Originally built in 1862 as a hotel for German immigrants, the center takes visitors on an interactive journey as the immigrants traveled by sea, train and foot to their new home.

Address: 712 W. Second St.

Phone: 563-322-8844

Online: gahc.org or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 ages 5-17

Isabel Bloom Studio

Isabel Bloom sculptures have become treasured heirlooms. Her studio, near the banks of the Mississippi River, is open for small group tours, during which visitors will see some of her original art and photos.

Address: 736 Federal St.

Phone: 800-273-5436

Online: ibloom.com or Facebook

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Advance reservation required for tours

Admission: Free

Mississippi Valley Fair

Home to the fair and events, it also features a weekly stock car race and much more.

Address: 2815 W. Locust St.

Online: mvfair.com and Facebook

Nahant Marsh

The Nahant Marsh is a 265-acre preserve, part of a 513-acre wetland complex that includes a forest, open water habitat and marsh adjacent to the Mississippi River. The marsh features trails, bird watching on more than 500 acres. The education center is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays.

Address: 4220 Wapello Ave.

Phone: 563-336-3370

Online: nahantmarsh.org or Facebook

Hours: Trails open daily, sunrise to sunset

Admission: Free

Putnam Museum

The Putnam Museum features permanent exhibits on the Mississippi River, ancient Egypt and Asia, and traveling exhibits including a one on the story of toys. A Science Center offers 45 hands-on stations that showcase aerospace, robotics, architecture and more. Watch classic films on the Giant screen.

Address: 1717 W. 12th St.

Phone: 563-324-1933

Online: putnam.org or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

Admission: $12 adults, $10 children ages 3-18

Quad Cities River Bandits baseball

The Quad Cities River Bandits are a High-A, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The team plays at Modern Woodmen Park.

Address: 209 S. Gaines St.

Phone: 563-324-3000

Online: milb.com/quad-cities or Facebook

Hours: Check the website for games schedule

Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1915, the orchestra features of top-level musicians from the Quad Cities and across the region whose mission is to “inspire, entertain, and engage the Quad City community through superb symphonic music, music education, and cultural leadership.” See website for concerts and events.

Address: 327 Brady St.

Phone: 563-322-0931

Online: qcso.org

The River’s Edge ice arena

The River’s Edge is a premier, 75,000-square-foot indoor sports facility that offers an Olympic-size ice rink and an indoor turf field for soccer, football, baseball, lacrosse and golf.

Address: 700 W. River Drive

Phone: 563-328-7275

Online: davenportiowa.com

Hours: Public skating hours vary; check the website or call ahead

Schuetzen Park

Schuetzen Park is a privately owned nature and recreation area. Established in 1870 as a German-American entertainment retreat. Today it is preserved as a “wildpark,” and the only original building that remains is a 1911 street car waiting station, now called the Trolley Car Pavilion. The 20-acre site is designated as a nature preserve and features rustic nature trails. It also hosts special events.

Address: 3401 Schuetzen Lane

Phone: 563-449-2358

Online: schuetzenpark.info or Facebook

Hours: Daylight hours or during special occasions

Skybridge

The 600-foot-long Skybridge, built in 2005, rises 50 feet in the air, providing panoramic views of the Mississippi River. The glass walkway and stairwells offer amazing views of the river and surrounding cityscape. The inside of the bridge features kaleidoscope lighting.

Address: 121 W. Second St.

Phone: 563-326-7810

Online: onlyinyourstate.com/iowa/davenport-skybridge-ia

Vander Veer Botanical Park

This 33-acre park is home to an extensive collection of gardens and trees, including many planted in the early 1890s. It has a lagoon, historic stone fountain, rose garden and brick walking paths. The conservatory has seasonal plant and flower exhibits as well as year-round exhibits on regional, desert and tropical plants and flowers.

Address: 215 W. Central Park Ave.

Phone: 563-328-7275

Online: davenportiowa.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Admission: free

COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS

Niabi Zoo

This 40-acre zoo is home to more than 600 animals from more than 200 species around the world.

Address: 13010 Niabi Zoo Road

Phone: 309-799-3482

Online: niabizoo.com or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: purchase tickets and parking online for discount;

MOLINE, ILLINOIS

Belgian Museum of the Quad Cities and Center for Belgian Culture

Learn how Belgians emigrated to the area in the mid 1800s and 1900s and the influence on the community. Check out event calendar for Belgian Waffle Fundraiser throughout the year.

Address: 1608 Seventh St.

Phone: 309-762-0167

Online: elgianmuseumquadcities.org

Admission: free

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays

Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House

The historic homes once belonged to John Deere’s descendants and are within a half block of each other in the Overlook District. The Butterworth Center, built in 1892, was a wedding present from Charles Deere to his daughter, Katherine, and her husband, William Butterworth. The Butterworths called their home “Hillcrest,” and it features a rebuilt pipe organ and a library designed to hold an 18th century Italian ceiling painting. The Deere-Wiman House was built in 1872, by John Deere’s son, Charles. He called it “Overlook;” it was built in the Victorian style until its roof line was changed after a fire in 1899 caused extensive damage. Both homes are surrounded by beautiful gardens.

Address: 817 11th Ave. and 1105 Eighth St.

Phone: 309-743-2700

Online: butterworthcenter.com or Facebook

Hours: Tours available by appointment 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; First Sunday of the Month

Admission: By donation

Celebration River Cruises

The 770-passenger Celebration Belle luxury riverboat hosts lunch, dinner and all-day cruises on the Mississippi, with destinations in the Quad Cities and Dubuque.

Address: 2501 River Drive

Phone: 800-297-0034

Online: celebrationbelle.com or Facebook

Hours: Vary by cruise; check the website or call ahead

Admission: Varies by cruise; check the website or call ahead

John Deere Pavilion

Learn about the history of John Deere and check out new and vintage equipment.

Address: 1400 River Drive

Hours: 1-5 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturdays

Admission: free

Online: deere.com/en/connect-with-john-deere/visit-john-deere/pavilion

Quad City Music Guild

See website for productions, tickets.

Address:1584 34th Ave.

Phone: 309-762-6610

Online: qcmusicguild.com/upcoming-shows

Spotlight Theatre

Local productions throughout the year, see website for shows and tickets.

Address: 1800 Seventh Ave.

Phone: 309-912-7647

Online: thespotlighttheatreqc.com

Vibrant Arena at the Mark

The Vibrant Arena at the Mark is a 12,000-seat, multipurpose arena, and a venue for concerts, sporting events and theater performances.

Address: 1201 River Drive

Phone: 309-764-2000

Online: vibrantarena.com or Facebook

Hours: Vary by event

Admission: Varies by event;

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS

Backwater Gamblers

The Backwater Gamblers have been thrilling crowds since 1980. The 150-member ski team performs both delicate and daring water skiing feats. Pyramids, bare footing, ramp jumps and trick skiing all are part of the 1-hour show.

Address: Ben Williamson Park, 5000 44th St.

Phone: 309-786-8987

Online: backwatergamblers.com or Facebook

Hours: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, Memorial Day through Labor Day

Admission: Free

Bent River Brewing Co.

The Bent River Brewing Co., established in 1997, produces more than 1,500 barrels of award-winning beers annually. Its Rock Island location houses the company’s bottling line and distribution center.

Address: 512 24th St.

Phone: 309-283-4811

Online: bentriverbrewing.com or Facebook

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 p.m.-12 a.m. Wednesday; 12-9 p.m. weekends

Admission: Free

Black Hawk State Historic Site

The site, once home to Chief Black Hawk and the Sauk tribe, is a 208-acre wooded, steeply rolling park bordering the Rock River, with 6 miles of hiking trails, a nature center and picnic areas with stone fireplaces. The Watch Tower Lodge is home to the John Hauberg Indian Museum, which showcases the Sauk and Meskwaki tribes; life-size figures depict the daily life of the tribes from 1750 to 1830. Guided tours of the museum are available by appointment.

Address: 1510 46th Ave.

Phone: 309-788-9536

Online: blackhawkpark.org

Hours: Museum open 9 a.m.-Noon and 2-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

Chippiannock Cemetery

The cemetery was established in 1855 and is the final resting place for more than 25,000 people. Visitors can trace the history of the region by reading the inscriptions on the unique and unusual headstones. The art and architecture of the cemetery has earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Call in advance to schedule a tour.

Address: 2901 12th St.

Phone: 309-788-6622

Online: chippiannock.com

Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse

Theater featuring dance, film and music productions for all ages to enjoy. See website for calendar, tickets. Secondary theaters including a Speakeasy with improv shows, drag queen shows, big band concerts and the Windy City Dueling Pianos show.

Address: 1828 Third Ave.

Phone: 309-786-7733

Online: circa21.com, Facebook, Instagram

Quad City Arts Gallery

Quad City Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the presentation, development and celebration of visual and performing arts, is housed in a former department store, of which the first floor is the gallery. The exhibition space is more than 1,500 square feet and hosts paintings, sculptures and musical and literary performances.

Address: 1715 Second Ave.

Phone: 309-793-1213

Online: quadcityarts.com or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

Quad City Botanical Center

The Quad City Botanical Center brings people and plants together via an indoor tropical atrium, an accessible raised garden, several outdoor gardens, an educational greenhouse, and a gift shop. The garden maintains hundreds of plants ranging from tropical varieties to regional perennials. It has a rare conifer collection, unique to the Quad Cities, as well as a stunning iris collection.

Address: 2525 Fourth Ave.

Phone: 309-794-0991

Online: qcgardens.com or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $9 adults, $6 ages 2-15, free for ages 1 and younger

Schwiebert Riverfront Park

The park, with spectacular views of the Mississippi River, boasts digital playgrounds and an interactive fountain for children. The park also has an open-air stage, observation shelter and waterfront promenade.

Address: 17th to 20th streets

Phone: 309-732-7275

Online: rigov.org/431/schwiebert-riverfront-park

Hours: Sunrise-10 p.m.

Sylvan Slough Natural Area

The City of Rock Island transformed this once blighted industrial property on the Mississippi, into a natural area. It now is a unique demonstration area for Retain the Rain, a program of the nonprofit River Action. The natural area incorporates native plantings, bioswails, permeable paving, and other initiatives designed to educate the public about reduction of storm water runoff. The slough has a bald eagle observation area with views of Sylvan Island and Rock Island Arsenal. It is adjacent to the 64-mile Great River Trail.

Address: 4501 Third Ave.

Phone: 309-732-7275

Online: rigov.org/288/sylvan-slough-natural-area

Hours: Sunrise-10 p.m.

Whitewater Junction Water Park

Whitewater Junction Water Park is a railroad-themed aquatic center with a body slide, tube slide, open drop slide and drop slide, as well as spray features.

Address: 17th Street and 18th Avenue

Phone: 309-732-7946

Online: rigov.org/84/whitewater-junction-aquatic-center or Facebook

Hours: Opens May 25; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sundays and holidays

Admission: $10 ages 12 and older; $7 ages 3-11

Rock Island Arsenal

An active Army facility and the original arsenal buildings are designated on the National Historic Landmark. The island features historical attractions and a museum.Visitors 16 and older must obtain a credential at the Visitor Control Center

Online: home.army.mil/ria/index.php/about/visitor-information or Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lock and Dam tours available by reservation weekends 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rock Island Arsenal National and Confederate cemeteries

The Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery was established in 1863 as a place to bury Union soldiers, who died while serving as guards at the large Confederate prison camp on the island during the Civil War. More than 25,000 veterans of various wars and their spouses are interred there. The Confederate Prisoners of War cemetery is nearby, where 1,950 Confederate POWs are buried.

Address: Building 118

Phone: 309-782-2094

Online: www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/rockisland.asp

Hours: Dawn to dusk