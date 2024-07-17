Check out these exciting destinations for a day trip to the Quad Cities

Nestled along the mighty Mississippi River, the Quad Cities – Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline – beckons with a unique blend of history, culture and outdoor adventures. Whatever you’re seeking, this dynamic region offers something for everyone. From world-class museums to lively festivals, from scenic riverfront trails to captivating historical sites, the Quad Cities promises an unforgettable experience and a Midwestern must-visit.
BETTENDORF, IOWA
Centennial Garden
Located in Middle Park, Centennial Garden is a tribute, decade by decade, to Bettendorf history. The garden is in the shape of a flower, and each petal is a separate garden representing a decade, and filled with thousands of varieties of flowers, plants, grasses, scrubs and trees popular during that decade.
Address: 2407 Middle Road
Phone: 563-344-4113
Online: bettendorf.org
Hours: 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily
Channel Cat Water Taxi
These open-air, pontoon-style boats shuttle passengers back and forth across the Mississippi River to landings in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline. Passengers can stop at any landing to shop, eat or enjoy other activities. Tickets are good all day.
Address: Bettendorf landing, 17th Street and Isle Parkway at the Isle of Capri Casino
Phone: 309-788-3360
Online: gogreenmetro.com/231/Channel-Cat
Hours: Memorial Day-Labor Day; see website for schedule and routes
Tickets: $8 ages 11 and older, $4 ages 2-10
Crow Creek Park Skate Park
This skate park is designed for skateboarders of all ages and skill levels. BMX biking paths also are available during limited hours.
Address: 4701 N. Devils Glen Road
Phone: 563-344-4113
Online: bettendorf.org/parks
Hours: 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily
Family Museum
The museum is an interactive destination with indoor and outdoor playgrounds and exhibits.
Address: 2900 Learning Campus Drive
Phone: 563-344-4106
Online: familymuseum.org or Facebook
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Admission: $10 ages 1 and older; $5 for seniors and active military personnel, their spouse, and children residing in the household
DAVENPORT, IOWA
Adler Theatre
Historic theater with gold leaf ceiling and rich history. See website for shows and tickets.
Address: 136 E. Third St.
Phone: 563-326-8500
Online: adlertheatre.com
Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center
This aquatic facility features a zero-depth pool, water slide, drop slide, shallow water toys, a sand play area and a concession stand.
Address: 2828 Eastern Ave.
Phone: 563-326-7828
Hours: 1-7 p.m.
Admission: $5
Online: davenportiowa.com
Centennial Park Skate Park
This skate park, located to the west of Centennial Park, offers a dedicated space for skateboarding, inline skating and BMX biking.
Phone: 563-326-7763
Address: 900 W. River Drive Online: davenportiowa.com
Hours: Sunrise to half-hour after sunset
Centennial Park Spray Park
This spray park offers decorative water spray features for children of all ages.
Address: 315 S. Marquette St.
Phone: 563-328-7275
Online: davenportiowa.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, Memorial Day through Labor Day
Admission: Free
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve
The park, on the Mississippi River, offers kayak, canoe and bike rentals, an 18-hole disc golf course, ball diamonds, basketball courts, tennis courts, horseshoe pits and bike trails.
Address: 2301 W. River Drive
Phone: 563-326-7812
Online: davenportiowa.com
Fejervary Park
This park is known for its children’s nature center, which includes a children’s garden with 50 trees, one from each state. There are wooded picnic areas, walking paths and a sensory garden. Fejervary Aquatic Center also is in the park.
Address: 1800 W. 12th St.
Phone: 563-326-7812
Online: davenportiowa.com
Hours: Learning Center is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Aquatic Center is open 1-7 p.m.
Admission: Aquatic Center admission is $5
Figge Art Museum
Featuring both permanent and traveling exhibits from around the world, the award-winning museum is home to works by Warhol, Pollock, Wood and Matisse. It also has a hands-on children’s art area.
Address: 225 W. Second St.
Phone: 563-326-7804
Online: figgeartmuseum.org/ or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $14 adults, $10 seniors and students, $8 ages 4-12; advance reservations via the website recommended
German American Heritage Center & Museum
Originally built in 1862 as a hotel for German immigrants, the center takes visitors on an interactive journey as the immigrants traveled by sea, train and foot to their new home.
Address: 712 W. Second St.
Phone: 563-322-8844
Online: gahc.org or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 ages 5-17
Isabel Bloom Studio
Isabel Bloom sculptures have become treasured heirlooms. Her studio, near the banks of the Mississippi River, is open for small group tours, during which visitors will see some of her original art and photos.
Address: 736 Federal St.
Phone: 800-273-5436
Online: ibloom.com or Facebook
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Advance reservation required for tours
Admission: Free
Mississippi Valley Fair
Home to the fair and events, it also features a weekly stock car race and much more.
Address: 2815 W. Locust St.
Online: mvfair.com and Facebook
Nahant Marsh
The Nahant Marsh is a 265-acre preserve, part of a 513-acre wetland complex that includes a forest, open water habitat and marsh adjacent to the Mississippi River. The marsh features trails, bird watching on more than 500 acres. The education center is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays.
Address: 4220 Wapello Ave.
Phone: 563-336-3370
Online: nahantmarsh.org or Facebook
Hours: Trails open daily, sunrise to sunset
Admission: Free
Putnam Museum
The Putnam Museum features permanent exhibits on the Mississippi River, ancient Egypt and Asia, and traveling exhibits including a one on the story of toys. A Science Center offers 45 hands-on stations that showcase aerospace, robotics, architecture and more. Watch classic films on the Giant screen.
Address: 1717 W. 12th St.
Phone: 563-324-1933
Online: putnam.org or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
Admission: $12 adults, $10 children ages 3-18
Quad Cities River Bandits baseball
The Quad Cities River Bandits are a High-A, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The team plays at Modern Woodmen Park.
Address: 209 S. Gaines St.
Phone: 563-324-3000
Online: milb.com/quad-cities or Facebook
Hours: Check the website for games schedule
Quad City Symphony Orchestra
Founded in 1915, the orchestra features of top-level musicians from the Quad Cities and across the region whose mission is to “inspire, entertain, and engage the Quad City community through superb symphonic music, music education, and cultural leadership.” See website for concerts and events.
Address: 327 Brady St.
Phone: 563-322-0931
Online: qcso.org
The River’s Edge ice arena
The River’s Edge is a premier, 75,000-square-foot indoor sports facility that offers an Olympic-size ice rink and an indoor turf field for soccer, football, baseball, lacrosse and golf.
Address: 700 W. River Drive
Phone: 563-328-7275
Online: davenportiowa.com
Hours: Public skating hours vary; check the website or call ahead
Schuetzen Park
Schuetzen Park is a privately owned nature and recreation area. Established in 1870 as a German-American entertainment retreat. Today it is preserved as a “wildpark,” and the only original building that remains is a 1911 street car waiting station, now called the Trolley Car Pavilion. The 20-acre site is designated as a nature preserve and features rustic nature trails. It also hosts special events.
Address: 3401 Schuetzen Lane
Phone: 563-449-2358
Online: schuetzenpark.info or Facebook
Hours: Daylight hours or during special occasions
Skybridge
The 600-foot-long Skybridge, built in 2005, rises 50 feet in the air, providing panoramic views of the Mississippi River. The glass walkway and stairwells offer amazing views of the river and surrounding cityscape. The inside of the bridge features kaleidoscope lighting.
Address: 121 W. Second St.
Phone: 563-326-7810
Online: onlyinyourstate.com/iowa/davenport-skybridge-ia
Vander Veer Botanical Park
This 33-acre park is home to an extensive collection of gardens and trees, including many planted in the early 1890s. It has a lagoon, historic stone fountain, rose garden and brick walking paths. The conservatory has seasonal plant and flower exhibits as well as year-round exhibits on regional, desert and tropical plants and flowers.
Address: 215 W. Central Park Ave.
Phone: 563-328-7275
Online: davenportiowa.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Admission: free
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS
Niabi Zoo
This 40-acre zoo is home to more than 600 animals from more than 200 species around the world.
Address: 13010 Niabi Zoo Road
Phone: 309-799-3482
Online: niabizoo.com or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission: purchase tickets and parking online for discount;
MOLINE, ILLINOIS
Belgian Museum of the Quad Cities and Center for Belgian Culture
Learn how Belgians emigrated to the area in the mid 1800s and 1900s and the influence on the community. Check out event calendar for Belgian Waffle Fundraiser throughout the year.
Address: 1608 Seventh St.
Phone: 309-762-0167
Online: elgianmuseumquadcities.org
Admission: free
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays
Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House
The historic homes once belonged to John Deere’s descendants and are within a half block of each other in the Overlook District. The Butterworth Center, built in 1892, was a wedding present from Charles Deere to his daughter, Katherine, and her husband, William Butterworth. The Butterworths called their home “Hillcrest,” and it features a rebuilt pipe organ and a library designed to hold an 18th century Italian ceiling painting. The Deere-Wiman House was built in 1872, by John Deere’s son, Charles. He called it “Overlook;” it was built in the Victorian style until its roof line was changed after a fire in 1899 caused extensive damage. Both homes are surrounded by beautiful gardens.
Address: 817 11th Ave. and 1105 Eighth St.
Phone: 309-743-2700
Online: butterworthcenter.com or Facebook
Hours: Tours available by appointment 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; First Sunday of the Month
Admission: By donation
Celebration River Cruises
The 770-passenger Celebration Belle luxury riverboat hosts lunch, dinner and all-day cruises on the Mississippi, with destinations in the Quad Cities and Dubuque.
Address: 2501 River Drive
Phone: 800-297-0034
Online: celebrationbelle.com or Facebook
Hours: Vary by cruise; check the website or call ahead
Admission: Varies by cruise; check the website or call ahead
John Deere Pavilion
Learn about the history of John Deere and check out new and vintage equipment.
Address: 1400 River Drive
Hours: 1-5 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturdays
Admission: free
Online: deere.com/en/connect-with-john-deere/visit-john-deere/pavilion
Quad City Music Guild
See website for productions, tickets.
Address:1584 34th Ave.
Phone: 309-762-6610
Online: qcmusicguild.com/upcoming-shows
Spotlight Theatre
Local productions throughout the year, see website for shows and tickets.
Address: 1800 Seventh Ave.
Phone: 309-912-7647
Online: thespotlighttheatreqc.com
Vibrant Arena at the Mark
The Vibrant Arena at the Mark is a 12,000-seat, multipurpose arena, and a venue for concerts, sporting events and theater performances.
Address: 1201 River Drive
Phone: 309-764-2000
Online: vibrantarena.com or Facebook
Hours: Vary by event
Admission: Varies by event;
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS
Backwater Gamblers
The Backwater Gamblers have been thrilling crowds since 1980. The 150-member ski team performs both delicate and daring water skiing feats. Pyramids, bare footing, ramp jumps and trick skiing all are part of the 1-hour show.
Address: Ben Williamson Park, 5000 44th St.
Phone: 309-786-8987
Online: backwatergamblers.com or Facebook
Hours: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, Memorial Day through Labor Day
Admission: Free
Bent River Brewing Co.
The Bent River Brewing Co., established in 1997, produces more than 1,500 barrels of award-winning beers annually. Its Rock Island location houses the company’s bottling line and distribution center.
Address: 512 24th St.
Phone: 309-283-4811
Online: bentriverbrewing.com or Facebook
Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 p.m.-12 a.m. Wednesday; 12-9 p.m. weekends
Admission: Free
Black Hawk State Historic Site
The site, once home to Chief Black Hawk and the Sauk tribe, is a 208-acre wooded, steeply rolling park bordering the Rock River, with 6 miles of hiking trails, a nature center and picnic areas with stone fireplaces. The Watch Tower Lodge is home to the John Hauberg Indian Museum, which showcases the Sauk and Meskwaki tribes; life-size figures depict the daily life of the tribes from 1750 to 1830. Guided tours of the museum are available by appointment.
Address: 1510 46th Ave.
Phone: 309-788-9536
Online: blackhawkpark.org
Hours: Museum open 9 a.m.-Noon and 2-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
Chippiannock Cemetery
The cemetery was established in 1855 and is the final resting place for more than 25,000 people. Visitors can trace the history of the region by reading the inscriptions on the unique and unusual headstones. The art and architecture of the cemetery has earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Call in advance to schedule a tour.
Address: 2901 12th St.
Phone: 309-788-6622
Online: chippiannock.com
Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse
Theater featuring dance, film and music productions for all ages to enjoy. See website for calendar, tickets. Secondary theaters including a Speakeasy with improv shows, drag queen shows, big band concerts and the Windy City Dueling Pianos show.
Address: 1828 Third Ave.
Phone: 309-786-7733
Online: circa21.com, Facebook, Instagram
Quad City Arts Gallery
Quad City Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the presentation, development and celebration of visual and performing arts, is housed in a former department store, of which the first floor is the gallery. The exhibition space is more than 1,500 square feet and hosts paintings, sculptures and musical and literary performances.
Address: 1715 Second Ave.
Phone: 309-793-1213
Online: quadcityarts.com or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Quad City Botanical Center
The Quad City Botanical Center brings people and plants together via an indoor tropical atrium, an accessible raised garden, several outdoor gardens, an educational greenhouse, and a gift shop. The garden maintains hundreds of plants ranging from tropical varieties to regional perennials. It has a rare conifer collection, unique to the Quad Cities, as well as a stunning iris collection.
Address: 2525 Fourth Ave.
Phone: 309-794-0991
Online: qcgardens.com or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $9 adults, $6 ages 2-15, free for ages 1 and younger
Schwiebert Riverfront Park
The park, with spectacular views of the Mississippi River, boasts digital playgrounds and an interactive fountain for children. The park also has an open-air stage, observation shelter and waterfront promenade.
Address: 17th to 20th streets
Phone: 309-732-7275
Online: rigov.org/431/schwiebert-riverfront-park
Hours: Sunrise-10 p.m.
Sylvan Slough Natural Area
The City of Rock Island transformed this once blighted industrial property on the Mississippi, into a natural area. It now is a unique demonstration area for Retain the Rain, a program of the nonprofit River Action. The natural area incorporates native plantings, bioswails, permeable paving, and other initiatives designed to educate the public about reduction of storm water runoff. The slough has a bald eagle observation area with views of Sylvan Island and Rock Island Arsenal. It is adjacent to the 64-mile Great River Trail.
Address: 4501 Third Ave.
Phone: 309-732-7275
Online: rigov.org/288/sylvan-slough-natural-area
Hours: Sunrise-10 p.m.
Whitewater Junction Water Park
Whitewater Junction Water Park is a railroad-themed aquatic center with a body slide, tube slide, open drop slide and drop slide, as well as spray features.
Address: 17th Street and 18th Avenue
Phone: 309-732-7946
Online: rigov.org/84/whitewater-junction-aquatic-center or Facebook
Hours: Opens May 25; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sundays and holidays
Admission: $10 ages 12 and older; $7 ages 3-11
Rock Island Arsenal
An active Army facility and the original arsenal buildings are designated on the National Historic Landmark. The island features historical attractions and a museum.Visitors 16 and older must obtain a credential at the Visitor Control Center
Online: home.army.mil/ria/index.php/about/visitor-information or Facebook
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lock and Dam tours available by reservation weekends 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rock Island Arsenal National and Confederate cemeteries
The Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery was established in 1863 as a place to bury Union soldiers, who died while serving as guards at the large Confederate prison camp on the island during the Civil War. More than 25,000 veterans of various wars and their spouses are interred there. The Confederate Prisoners of War cemetery is nearby, where 1,950 Confederate POWs are buried.
Address: Building 118
Phone: 309-782-2094
Online: www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/rockisland.asp
Hours: Dawn to dusk