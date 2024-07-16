‘Summer Cabaret’ at Geneva’s Playhouse 38 this Friday

The Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 will present "Summer Cabaret" on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Photo provided by Geneva Park District)

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse 38′s theatrical performance of its Summer Cabaret at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19.

“Attendees can expect an enjoyable evening with a live piano player and adult singers,” Cultural Arts & Recreation Coordinator Tanya Osika said in a news release. “We have 23 talented performers participating, and we encourage folks to come out to celebrate talent in our community.”

Snacks, water, soft drinks and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Performers at this event include: Natalie Anderson, Bre Auriemme, Alyssa DiVarco, Christy Doherty, Ann Garcia, Chris Henderson, Mary Hendrian, Leah Kamm, Madeline Kerr, Shawn Kumar, Melanie Leonard, Sophia Marino, Stephanie Ortiz, San Sandberg, Jackie Schiro, Kathy Schlichting, McKenna Sharkey, Teagan Sharkey, Emily Sheehan, Nikolai Sorokin, Renee Toups, Dana Vetter and Alex Wisniewski.

“We are grateful to our community’s continued support of Playhouse 38 and its theatre arts programming, which enhances our community, increases creativity, and adds educational value,” Osika said in the release.

Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 day-of. Purchase tickets online here or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center.

For more information on Playhouse 38, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.