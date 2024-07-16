Princeton Community Band to perform July 21 at Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Photo provided by City of Princeton)

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be soprano soloist and Princeton native Victoria Yepsen. She will be singing Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” from the Paramount Picture “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Other concert selections include a medley from the movie “Wonka,” “Duke Ellington in Concert,” the “James Bond Theme,” “Malaguena” and John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The concert is free. Donations are accepted. The band is a nonprofit organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. in the event of rain.