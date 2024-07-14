Putnam County Community Theatre to host Broadway Revue

Pictured in Putnam County Theatre's Broadway Revue are (back, from left) Wes Grimshaw, Doug Goulding, Jordan Ladson, Meridith Donahue and Garret Luke, (third row) Elizabeth Raiter, Lillian Sandberg, Austin Hack, Makenna Goulding, and Seth Sandberg, (second row) Donna Skutt, Murphy Hopkins, Anna Sandberg, Diana Ely, Ella Schrowang, Alicia Barreras and Natalie Hulstrom, (first row) Guiliana Cimei, Savannah Grasser, and Kynzie Thomas (floor row) Maizy Urnikis, Lilly Askeland and Knox Hopkins. Not pictured are Avery Lenkaitis, Reese Lenkaitis, Charlie Lenkaitis, Jess Lenkaitis, Evelyn Grasser, Aubrey Zborowski, Alex Myres, Lisa Myres and Penelope Bird. (Photo provided by Natalie Hulstrom)

The Putnam County Community Theatre will be presenting a Broadway Revue at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

The show fill feature an evening of songs from favorite musicals. From Broadway classics like “Annie” and “Funny Girl” to contemporary musicals like “Mean Girls,” “Hadestown” and “Wicked,” there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Performances will be held at Putnam County High School auditorium, 402 E Silverspoon Ave., Granville. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets call 815-408-6455 or email hulstromn@pcschools535.org. Seating is assigned and all pre-sale tickets will be held at will call.