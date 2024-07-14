Putnam County Community Theatre to host Broadway Revue

The Putnam County Community Theatre will be presenting a Broadway Revue at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
The show fill feature an evening of songs from favorite musicals. From Broadway classics like “Annie” and “Funny Girl” to contemporary musicals like “Mean Girls,” “Hadestown” and “Wicked,” there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.
Performances will be held at Putnam County High School auditorium, 402 E Silverspoon Ave., Granville. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets call 815-408-6455 or email hulstromn@pcschools535.org. Seating is assigned and all pre-sale tickets will be held at will call.