5 Things to do: Brunch on the Farm in Kendall County

1. Seventh Annual Operation Warrior Wishes Charity Ride: Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Roadhouse 47, 1901 S. Bridge St., Yorkville. Cash breakfast buffet at Roadhouse 47, visits to Corner Tap and Sheridan Elevator in Sheridan and The Pub in Hinckley, as well as a party with a pig roast, music by Junkyard Groove, DJ Dave, raffles and vendors at Amvets Post 103 in Aurora. $25 for riders/drivers, $15 for passengers and $15 for the party only. For more information, visit warriorwishes.org/event/lemc-motorcycle-run-to-benefit-operation-warrior-wishes.

2. Brunch on the Farm: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 9111 Ashley Road, Yorkville. Welcome drink, appetizer, tiered tray for each table with scones, sweets and finger sandwiches, show-inspired food stations and more at this Ridgerton event. $50 tickets. For more information, visit whitetailridgegc.com/wtr-online-store/online-store/Brunch-on-the-Farm-July-14th-p663774572.

3. Jazz in July: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road, Plano. Yorkville Big Band performance, Barn & Beyond 4-H Club concession stand, a half-mile walk to picnic with limited golf cart transport and more. $20 for all ages 2 and up. For more information, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events.

4. Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. Live bands such as Fox Crossing String Band, Mackville and more, and camping available from Friday, July 19, for $20. For more information, visit nibaweb.org.

5. Entrepreneur’s Breakfast – Kendall County Economic Development: 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Sunfield’s Restaurant, 382 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. Attendees buy their own breakfast. Connect, meet and discuss business ideas. For more information, visit oswegochamber.org/event/entrepreneurs-breakfast-kendall-county-economic-development/2024-08-01.

