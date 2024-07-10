Tribute shows to Elton John & Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffet headed to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Buffett’s Margaritaville will take the stage at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

Experience the infectious energy of the late Jimmy Buffett and the passion of Elton John and Billy Joel at two great tribute shows coming to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb in August.

Buffett’s Margaritaville takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The audience will be transported to a tropical paradise, where the sun is shining and the margaritas are flowing. The show will celebrate Buffett and his iconic music, performing his greatest hits.

The stage show unleashes an explosion of color, along with palm trees, tiki bars and beach balls. The performers bring infectious enthusiasm to the stage, showcasing their passion for Buffett’s music.

Ticket prices start at $35.

“Piano Men: Generations” will honor the timeless music of Elton John and Billy Joel at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. The performers are father-son duo Terry and Nick Davies, who will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey through many of Joel’s and John’s greatest hits.

Backed by their exceptional band, the Davies will bring a high-energy performance that will leave you singing along to “Only the Good Die Young,” “Circle of Life,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Bennie and the Jets” and the iconic “Piano Man.”

According to the Egyptian Theatre’s website, the Davies capture the spirit, passion and talent of Joel and John, captivating audiences with their exceptional artistry and undeniable chemistry.

Ticket prices start at $35. The Egyptian Theatre is at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.