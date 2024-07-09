Comedian Brian Regan bringing national tour to DeKalb

Comedian Brian Regan, who has been performing for more than 30 years, is bringing his national tour to the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center on Friday, Aug. 9. (Brian Friedman)

Comedian Brian Regan, who has been performing for more than 30 years, is bringing his national tour to the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center on Friday, Aug. 9.

According to a news release, Regan is a co-star in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series, ”Loudermilk,” which moved to Netflix on Jan. 1. He appears in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser.

In 2021, Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. His first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers,” premiered on Nov. 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Regan also stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld executive produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

In 2015, Regan’s stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,” was the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

Regan regularly appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and has previously appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

He made a cameo in Chris Rock’s film, “Top Five,” and was a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which is now streaming on Netflix.

To purchase tickets for the show, visit https://convocenter.niu.edu/event/brian-regan/68.