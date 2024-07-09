Celebrate French sights, sounds and flavors at Cantigny’s ‘Voyage en France’ festival

Cantigny’s “Voyage en France” will celebrate French culture, presenting the sights, sounds and flavors of France. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Later that day, Rendezvous en France, beginning at 7 p.m. for ages 21 and older, will extend the celebration deep into the night. (Photo provided by Cantigny)

You don’t have to hop on an airplane to get a taste of France this summer.

Cantigny’s “Voyage en France” will celebrate French culture, presenting the country’s sights, sounds and flavors.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Later that day, Rendezvous en France, beginning at 7 p.m. for ages 21 and older, will extend the celebration deep into the night.

Scheduled attractions and activities include en plein air artists in the gardens, performers from Salt Creek Ballet, live music and street entertainers, French-themed garden displays, children’s art projects at the Little Louvre Museum, open-air French Market and an Eiffel Tower replica and other photo props.

Cantigny’s 2024 programming theme, France at Cantigny, commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal moment in World War II in which the 1st Infantry Division bravely served. The First Division Museum’s new outdoor exhibit, “Nothing But Victory,” tells the story of those who fought on the beaches and made their way through Normandy. The exhibit and museum will be open during “Voyage en France,” according to a news release.

Tickets for “Voyage en France” are on sale at Cantigny.org. Admission is $15 for adults, and free for ages 15 and younger. Parking is included in the ticket price.

Guests can further indulge in the flavors of France at the French Food & Wine Experience ($125) inside the Robert R. McCormick House. An exquisite tasting menu paired with select wines will be served at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. seatings.

Rendezvous en France: After-hours fun for adults

Guests can travel back in time and experience the elegance of Versailles and the effervescence of Paris’ Moulin Rouge as Cantigny’s gardens are transformed with lights, music and performances. Cabaret singers, aerial artists, contortionists and surprises await around every corner, accompanied by delicious food and drinks. Hours for the adult event are 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets for Rendezvous cost $65 at the “Bohemian” level and are available online at Cantigny.org. For $150, guests can upgrade to “Courtier,” and enjoy an open bar, food service and private lounge area.

Cantigny is open only to ticket holders on July 20. Park gates open at 10 a.m.

Event partners include Alliance Français DuPage, the French Chamber of Commerce and the French Consulate.

Cantigny, the former estate of Col. Robert R. McCormick, is named after a small French village, site of the Battle of Cantigny in 1918. McCormick, at age 37, commanded an artillery unit there as a member of the U.S. Army’s 1st Division. It was America’s first significant victory in World War I.