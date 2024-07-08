Summertime events happening in Carroll County

Brian Shuey hangs tough atop “Mr. No Name” in the Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing event Thursday, August 11, 2023 at the Carroll County fair. The 2024 event is Aug. 8-12. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawm/credit)

Carroll County, located in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, has a full calendar of music, theatre and arts events, as well as farmers markets and festivals to keep your family out and about all summer long. Check out these events happening near your community!

Through October

Farmers Market, Mount Carroll — downtown Mount Carroll; fresh produce, meats, coffee, baked goods, plants, handmade crafts; 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays; mtcarrollil.org and Facebook

Farmers Market, Milledgeville — Corner of state Route 40 and Polo Road; fresh produce, seasonal treats, 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; visitcarrollcountyil.com and Facebook

Farmers Market, Savanna — Main Street and Van Buren Street next to the Shivers Pavilion; fresh produce and seasonal treats; 3-6 p.m. Thursdays; visitcarrollcountyil.com Facebook

Farmers Market, Lanark — Broad and Locust streets; fresh produce, demonstrations, classes, music, food, arts and crafts, kids’ events; 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays; lanarkil.gov/lanark-farmers-market and Facebook

Through September

Farmers Market, Shannon — Main Street; includes fresh produce and more; 3-5 p.m. Fridays; Facebook

July 14-16

Matilda Jr— Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org

July 15

Cruise to Mount Carroll Cruise Nights — downtown Mount Carroll; car show; 4-9 p.m.; Facebook

July 20-30

9 to 5 — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org

July 28-29

Lake Carroll Music Festival — Lake Carroll Clubhouse, 29-11 Ironwood Drive, Lanark; featuring music and vendors; Facebook

Aug. 3-13

Bright Star — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org

Aug. 8-12

Carroll County Fair — Schell Park, Milledgeville; music, exhibits, 4H, carnival, demolition derby, rodeo, tractor pull, food and more; carrollcountyfair.info or 815-225-7444

Aug. 17-27

Jersey Boys — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org

Aug. 19

Cruise to Mount Carroll Cruise Nights — downtown Mount Carroll, hosted by Rockford Area Car Shows & Cruises, 4-9 p.m.; Facebook

Sept. 2-4

Shannon Homecoming Parade — downtown Shannon; started in 1919, event honors veterans; includes a parade, craft fair, entertainment and food; Facebook