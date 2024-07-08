Summertime events happening in Carroll County

Carroll County, located in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, has a full calendar of music, theatre and arts events, as well as farmers markets and festivals to keep your family out and about all summer long. Check out these events happening near your community!
Through October
Farmers Market, Mount Carroll — downtown Mount Carroll; fresh produce, meats, coffee, baked goods, plants, handmade crafts; 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays; mtcarrollil.org and Facebook
Farmers Market, Milledgeville — Corner of state Route 40 and Polo Road; fresh produce, seasonal treats, 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; visitcarrollcountyil.com and Facebook
Farmers Market, Savanna — Main Street and Van Buren Street next to the Shivers Pavilion; fresh produce and seasonal treats; 3-6 p.m. Thursdays; visitcarrollcountyil.com Facebook
Farmers Market, Lanark — Broad and Locust streets; fresh produce, demonstrations, classes, music, food, arts and crafts, kids’ events; 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays; lanarkil.gov/lanark-farmers-market and Facebook
Through September
Farmers Market, Shannon — Main Street; includes fresh produce and more; 3-5 p.m. Fridays; Facebook
July 14-16
Matilda Jr— Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org
July 15
Cruise to Mount Carroll Cruise Nights — downtown Mount Carroll; car show; 4-9 p.m.; Facebook
July 20-30
9 to 5 — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org
July 28-29
Lake Carroll Music Festival — Lake Carroll Clubhouse, 29-11 Ironwood Drive, Lanark; featuring music and vendors; Facebook
Aug. 3-13
Bright Star — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org
Aug. 8-12
Carroll County Fair — Schell Park, Milledgeville; music, exhibits, 4H, carnival, demolition derby, rodeo, tractor pull, food and more; carrollcountyfair.info or 815-225-7444
Aug. 17-27
Jersey Boys — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll; see website for ticket information; timberlakeplayhouse.org
Aug. 19
Cruise to Mount Carroll Cruise Nights — downtown Mount Carroll, hosted by Rockford Area Car Shows & Cruises, 4-9 p.m.; Facebook
Sept. 2-4
Shannon Homecoming Parade — downtown Shannon; started in 1919, event honors veterans; includes a parade, craft fair, entertainment and food; Facebook