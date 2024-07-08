McHenry County College hosts community block party at Sew Hop’d Brewery in Huntley with live entertainment

Sew Hop'd Brewery and Taproom in Huntley will host an MCC Community Block Party this month.

McHenry County College will host a Community Block Party noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, Sew Hop’d Brewery in Huntley. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The event will offer family-friendly entertainment, live music and food for purchase at food trucks from Kona Ice, Big E BBQ and Del Toro Taco food trucks will be on-site with food available for purchase. The event will feature live music throughout the day by The Double Standard at noon, Shukin and the Ramblers at 1:45 p.m. and headliner Hillbilly Rockstarz at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a farm market stand hosted by MCC’s Center for Agrarian Learning and children’s activities provided by MCC’s Kids and College program.

Brian DiBona, executive director of the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation, said in a news release the group received “a lot of positive feedback” on last year’s event.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with both MCC alumni and fellow community members and learn how many people have been positively impacted by the College,” DiBona said.

Anyone who has completed at least one three-credit course at MCC will receive a gift. There will also be opportunities to donate to the Friends of MCC Foundation to support MCC’s Student Success Fund and related support services.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Registration is not required. For more information, visit mchenry.edu/blockparty.