Oswego’s Venue 1012 to present AC/DC Show

Oswego's Venue 1012 saw a record-breaking audience at Sparks Fly, a Taylor Swift tribute, on Thursday, June 6. Sins N’ Roses & Electric Shock–The AC/DC Show will be performing in August. (Provided by Venue 1012)

The village of Oswego’s 2024 event series is in full swing at its outdoor amphitheater Venue 1012.

In its third season of family-friendly music and movies, Venue 1012 offers opportunities to sing, dance, sip, eat and unwind with family and friends of all ages in Oswego’s own backyard.

The next show is Saturday, Aug. 24, when the Sins N’ Roses & Electric Shock–The AC/DC Show takes the stage. Tickets are now on sale.

Tickets cost $15 for ages 13 and older, $10 for active military and veterans; and children 12 and younger are always free. Tickets are available at the door for an additional $5.

In addition to local food options, wine, beer, hard seltzer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available to buy at all concerts. All seating is on the lawn and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. New this year, attendees may bring their own food. Please note that outside beverages are not permitted.

This season features ticketed Saturday night concerts, free Thursday night concerts and free Thursday night movies. Plus, the village’s Breast Cancer Benefit Concert will take place on Oct. 12 to help raise funds for breast cancer support organizations serving the Oswego community.

Other Saturday concerts this season are:

Sept. 7, Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,

Oct. 12, Billy Elton & Dancing Queen: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert

Save money by buying a two-person package for $25 or $15 for active military and veterans. The two-person package is available at the door for an additional $10.

For descriptions of each event and to buy tickets, visit venue1012.com.