Heirborn to perform Aug. 4 in Ottawa’s Washington Square

The band, Heirborn, will perform 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Washington Square in downtown Ottawa.

Heirborn is a worship band based out of the Sauk Valley area. The musicians in the band are all worship leaders at different churches in the area but have been playing together for about four years, performing concerts and special events throughout Northern Illinois.

Part of the joy of the Heirborn group is that the band consists of all couples. It includes Tony and Melissa Summers as well as Tim and Melissa Malloy, Drew and Robin Piper and Greg and Deb Adams, also included is Steve and Stephanie Scott and Robert and Linette Chamberlain with David on sound and Grace on hospitality coordination and promotion. The band performs a wide variety of Christian music music from rhythm and blues to Southern gospel to modern warship and praise, and originals. The group has numerous instruments including a harp.

The event is free and sponsored by The Special Events Committee of Ottawa. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic supper if you wish.