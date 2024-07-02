Summer Cruise Night coming to Waubonsee Community College

Bring the whole family to Waubonsee Community College’s first-ever Cruise Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12.

The event is near the north entrance of the Sugar Grove Campus, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive. This event is free and will amuse car lovers of all ages.

Cruise Night will be a fun evening where residents and visitors can display their restored, antique, cool, or modern cars or motorcycles, according to a news release. Spectators will also have the chance to see the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, on loan as a prize to Waubonsee’s automotive technology students for earning second place among 100 schools in the recent Mopar® Career Automotive Program (CAP) Bracket Challenge.

Carousel Sound will be on hand to provide a diverse range of music. Guests are welcome to pack a picnic or enjoy food trucks providing tacos and ice cream.