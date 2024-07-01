Visit world-class museums, state parks, a Japanese garden & more fun in Rockford this summer

Koi fish swim gracefully in the waters of the Garden of Reflection at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford.

The Rockford are may surprise you, as it offers a mix of history, art and natural beauty.

Whether you’re interested in exploring a nature museum that features a T. Rex, strolling through serene Japanese gardens, or discovering works from famous artists, Rockford has something to offer.

Consider visiting the city for a day trip or weekend getaway. Here is a list of some drive-worth destinations.

LOVES PARK

Carlson Ice Arena

Cool off inside with public skating, as well as lessons for figure skating and hockey.

Address: 4150 N. Perryville Road, Loves Park

Phone: 815-969-4069

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/carlson

Hours: vary, see website for times; skate rental available

Ethnic Heritage Museum

Celebrating the immigrants who settled the Rockford region, the Ethnic Heritage Museum, in a restored 1850s home, has six galleries dedicated to the heritages of African-American, Hispanic, Italian, Irish, Lithuanian and Polish settlers. Guided tours available Sundays from 2-4 p.m.

Address: 1129 S. Main St.

Phone: 815-962-7402

Online: ethnicheritagemuseum.org or Facebook

Hours: 2-4 p.m. Sunday; Advance reservations recommended

Admission: $9 adults, $7 children

Field of Honor Veterans Memorial

The memorial is in Arthur W. Anderson Peace Park and honors veterans and civilian contributions to the war efforts.

Address: 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park

Admission: Free

Park Lanes Bowling Center

With 32 lanes available there’s plenty of room to perfect your strike. Bumper bowling is available for children and check the website for Cosmic Bowling times too.

Address: 5318 N. Second St., Loves Park

Phone: 815-877-6051

Online: parklanesbowl.com/ and Facebook

Hours: 9 am.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Rockford Rivets

A part of the Northwoods League this team is comprised of top college players from North America and beyond check out the hitting and base stealing of these young players.

Address: 4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park

Phone: 815-240-4159

Online: northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/ or Facebook

Hours: See website for schedule, tickets

Sand Park Pool

Make time to splash in the L-Shaped pool with a diving well and two drop slides. For children there is Penguin Pond, a wading pool and small slide.

Address: 1041 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

Phone: 815-987-8806

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/sandparkpool

Hours 1-6 p.m. daily

Admission: $11 per person; $5 for ages 2 and younger; discount on Mondays

ROCKFORD

Alpine Hills Adventure Park

Open year-round this outdoor adventure park has 52 acres with activities including zip lining and in the winter a snow park.

Address: 4402 Larson Ave.

Phone: 815-987-8800

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/alpinehills and Facebook

Hours: vary, see website for times, equipment rentals

Alpine Pool

Swim laps in this pool with a diving well and two drop slides and a wading pool.

Address: 4310 Newburg Road

Phone: 815-987-8804

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/alpinepool

Hours: 1-6 p.m. daily

Admission: $10; $5 ages 2 and younger; discount on Mondays

Anderson Japanese Gardens

The natural beauty and serenity of Anderson Japanese Gardens ranks it as one of the premier Japanese gardens in the United States. Located on 4 acres, the gardens are laden with paths, pools, streams, lanterns, pagodas and waterfalls. Sukiya-style buildings include a guesthouse, gazebo and teahouse. Find seasonal events including walks, yoga classes and music concerts during the summer.

Address: 318 Spring Creek Road

Phone: 815-229-9390

Online: andersongardens.org or Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May through October; Reservations can be made online. The last entry time is 4 p.m.

Admission: $12 adults, $11 seniors, $10 military, students and children ages 6 and older, free for children 5 and younger

Beyer Stadium

This was the home of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s Rockford Peaches from 1943-54. This team was featured in the movie “A League of Their Own.”

Address: 245 15th Ave.

Phone: 815-963-8111

Online: iwbc.org/ Facebook, Friends of Beyer Stadium

Hours: vary by event

Burpee Museum of National History

Burpee provides an adventure-filled tour through unique exhibits from prehistoric times to the present. The museum is the home of Jane, the tyrannosaurus rex, and Homer, the triceratops. The four-story building provides a window to natural history, past and present, including a simulated prehistoric tropical rainforest complete with thunder and lightning. Visitors also learn about wildlife in the Rock River Valley.

Address: 737 N. Main St.

Phone: 815-965-3433

Online: burpee.org or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 4-12; free for children ages 3 and younger. Special exhibits may have additional fees

Camp Grant Museum

Originally built as a firehouse near the end of World War I, Camp Grant became a U.S. Army induction and training camp during World War II. It has an impressive collection of memorabilia reflecting the lifestyle and history of the era.

Address: 1004 Samuelson Road

Phone: 815-395-0679

Online: campgrantmuseum.weebly.com or Facebook

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment

Admission: By donation

Discovery Center Museum

The Discovery Center boasts more than 250 hands-on exhibits focusing on participatory learning experiences for children and families. The two-story museum also has an outside courtyard along the Rock River.

Address: 711 N. Main St.

Phone: 815-963-6769

Online: discoverycentermuseum.org or Facebook

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Advance ticket purchases are recommended and can be made online; walk-up admission subject to capacity limits

Admission: $10 per person

Erlander Home Museum

The museum is a cultural centerpiece of Rockford’s Swedish ancestry. The 12-room restored 1871 Victorian home features ethnic furniture, dolls and china collections.

Address: 404 S. Third St.

Phone: 815-963-5559

Online: swedishhistorical.org

Hours: Wednesdays with weekly tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and by appointment

Admission: $7

Flow Supreme Air Sports

Come ready to jump, dodge and zip through this indoor playground featuring overhead ziplines, a dodgeball play area, or climb the warped wall or try to conquer the courses.

Address: 5505 E. State St.

Phone: 815-255-3600

Online: flowairsports.com/ and Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-9p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Admission: see website for rates, tickets

Harkins Aquatic Center

There is a leisure pool with zero-depth entry, open swim and lap lanes. For those looking for play there is a water slide and a children’s spray pool.

Address: 910 Acorn St., Rockford

Phone: 815-987-8805

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/harkins-aquatic-center

Hours: noon-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Hurricane Harbor Rockford

A Six Flags waterpark, features the Double Dare Drop with a 75 foot plunge, The Abyss, a dark tube slide; SplashBlaster, a water coaster; Breaker Beach; and The Tsunami, a wave pool. There is a Little Lagoon for young children.

Address: 7820 Cherryvale North Blvd.

Phone: 815-966-2442

Online: sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford/ or Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, late May to early September; check the website or call ahead for closures

Admission: Advance ticket purchase recommended; one-day tickets start at $50, see website for details and to purchase online; park only accepts mobile payment for all transactions

International Women’s Baseball Center

Collection of historical pieces about the players, teams and promoting love of baseball.

Address: Rockford University, 5100 Building Room 31, 5050 E. State. St.

Online: internationalwomensbaseballcenter.org

Hours: Vary, see website

Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza

The Peace Plaza was installed to celebrate the heritage and diversity in the Rockford community. Situated on 2.5 acres with links to the 20-mile Perryville recreational trail, it has more than 40 national flags with a center peace sculpture, “Harmony Atlas.”

Address: Perryville Bike Path at Riverside and McFarland streets

Online: keeling-puri-peaceplaza.com

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden

Klehm celebrates the beauty of nature through all four seasons. The venue features themed and naturalized gardens intertwined with rare trees and 1.4 miles of paved handicap-accessible paths and 3 miles of wooded trails. There also is a children’s garden complete with a maze. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Address: 2715 S. Main St.

Phone: 815-965-8146

Online: klehm.org or Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors, students and ages 4-17, free for children 3 and younger

Larsen’s Landing Outfitters

Larsen’s Landing is a family-owned and operated canoe and kayak rental business on a 30-acre wilderness area with river frontage and hiking paths. Camping is available.

Address: 1951 New Milford School Road

Phone: 815-516-9070 or 815-516-9175

Online: canoethekish.com or Facebook

Hours: By reservation

Admission: $70 for a 1-day canoe trip; $45 kayak

Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Sarver Children’s Farm

Lockwood Park is home to the Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm. Situated on 40 acres of woods and meadows, the park has riding trails for ages 8 and older, a pony ring, wagon rides, hayrides, a petting farm, and a Native American village.

Address: 5201 Safford Road

Phone: 815-987-8809

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/lockwood or Facebook

Hours: Vary by attraction

Admission: Varies by attraction; check the website

Midway Village Museum

Set on 137 acres, the Midway Village Museum campus has 26 historic buildings documenting the local history of the late 19th and 20th centuries. The village is representative of a typical rural town in northern Illinois at that time. The campus also includes the Museum Center with exhibitions on local history and the Heritage Gardens, featuring heirloom flowers, unique vegetables and native plants.

Address: 6799 Guilford Road

Phone: 815-397-9112

Online: midwayvillage.com or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,12-4 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $10 adults, $8 ages 3-17; see website for free/donation days

Mindgames Escape Rooms

Gather up a team and see if you can use your clues and work together solve the puzzles in enough time to escape. Each room has a different theme. There is also an online component.

Address: 3214 S. Alpine Road

Phone: 779-368-0434

Online: mindgamesrockford.com/

Hours: vary, call or visit website to book a time

Admission: $30 per person

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

Situated along the banks of the Rock River, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is the third-largest conservatory in Illinois, offering an 11,000-square-foot tropical plant exhibition. The site also has the Eclipse Lagoon, with two fountains and a waterfall, a pedestrian bridge and a walkway connecting the conservatory to Sinnissippi Gardens, which has an All-American Rose Selection garden with about 2,000 rose plants and 62 varieties. The gardens also include a 32-foot floral clock, colorfully planted with thousands of annuals, and a shaded perennial garden.

Address: 1354 N. Second St.

Phone: 815-987-8858

Online: nicholasconservatory.com or Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Admission: $10 adults, $8 veterans, $8 seniors and children ages 5-17, $5 children ages 3-4, free for ages 2 and younger; advance tickets and timed entry recommended

NickelWorld

NickelWorld is a family amusement center with more than 100 games, including ticket-dispensing games and video games.

Address: 3321 N. Main St.

Phone: 815-877-2771

Online: nickelworld.com or Facebook

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Admission: $2.25 plus game fees

Riverview Ice House

This facility features a regulation size rink with grandstand seating for 750, as well as a smaller instructional rink and a concession stand.

Address: 324 N. Madison St.

Phone: 815-963-7408

Online: icerockford.com/riverview or Facebook

Hours: Vary seasonally; check the website or call ahead

Admission Public skate $6; skate rental $3

Rockford Art Museum

The largest art museum in Illinois outside of Chicago, Rockford Museum features an extensive permanent collection of 19th- and 20th-century American art. It is noted for regional and national traveling artist exhibits.

Address: 711 N. Main St.

Phone: 815-968-2787

Online: rockfordartmuseum.org or Facebook

Hours: Galleries closed for construction; to reopen July 2024

Admission: free

Rockford BMX

Rockford BMX is considered the premier BMX racing facility in northern Illinois. See calendar for racing dates and times or register to learn how to become a racer.

Address: 4950 Safford Road

Phone: 815-874-8719

Online: rockfordbmx.com or Facebook

Hours: Vary; check the website

Admission: Varies; check the website or call ahead

Rockford FC

The Rockford FC is a semi-pro, community-based soccer club that plays in the Heartland Conference of the Midwest. The team plays at Wyeth Stadium.

Address: 5110 Auburn St.

Online: rockfordfc.com

Hours: Game times vary, check website

Rockford IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs is an American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The team plays at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Address: 300 Elm St.

Phone: 815-968-5222

Online: icehogs.com or Facebook

Hours: Game times vary; check the website

Rock River Trail

Explore the area on foot, bike, horse or even on the water with these trails that cross through downtown Rockford. This website has information on how to travel the trail and some of the highlights including a wine tour and chocolate tours too. Online: rockrivertrail.com/

Rocky Glen Off-Highway Vehicle Park

Rocky Glen boasts miles of trails on more than 120 acres of terrain. Beginning training areas, an obstacle course and technical skills areas are available for four-wheel off-highway vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, go-karts and motorcycles.

Address: 4012 S. Main St.

Phone: 815-963-8081

Online: rockyglenohv.com and Facebook

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Admission: $30 adults, $15 ages 10 and younger, $5 for spectators; $11 for Illinois DNR stickers, required for all riders, and quads and side-by-sides must have flag, $20 – both sold on site

Seth B. Atwood Park

Seth B. Atwood Park features birds of prey, including eagles, hawks, owls and falcons, available for viewing. The park is on 334 acres with a portion of the Kishwaukee River. There are a variety of ecosystems including forests, marshes, prairies, a large quarry and a dry creek bed. It is home to the Atwood Center, which serves as a visitor’s center and allows for viewing of scheduled feeding of the birds of prey.

Address: 2685 New Milford School Road

Phone: 815-966-8747

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/atwood or Facebook

Hours: The Park is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; Atwood Center is open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Severson Dells Nature Center

The Severson Dells Nature Center is housed in a converted deer lodge. The 369-acre forest preserve has a 90-percent concentration of native wildflowers and 2.5 miles of walking paths. It also has a butterfly garden and an indoor beehive and aquarium. For younger children The Grove Nature Playscape offers creative ways to enjoy the outdoors. Events calendar includes children’s camps, guided walks, concerts and more.

Address: 8786 Montague Road

Phone: 815-335-2915

Online: seversondells.com or Facebook

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Admission: Free

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum & Gardens

Tinker Swiss Cottage, the former home of one-time Rockford Mayor Robert Hall Tinker, offers a glimpse of a forgotten age. The Victorian home was built 1865 and is filled with original furnishings, artwork and family diaries. The cottage is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and the property also has a three-story Swiss-inspired barn and sprawling gardens.

Address: 411 Kent St.

Phone: 815-964-2424

Online: tinkercottage.com or Facebook

Hours: Tours at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; guided tours required for admission into the museum

Admission: $10 adults; discounts for seniors and students

Trolley Car 36

Trolley Car 36 is a turn-of-the-century, open-air trolley that carries guests along the scenic Rock River Recreation Path.

Address: Riverview Park, 324 N. Madison St.

Phone: 815-987-8894

Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/trolley or Facebook

Hours: 4-9 p.m. on Food Truck Tuesdays, see website for other times and dates

Admission: Free; available for charter rides by reservation