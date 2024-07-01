Visit world-class museums, state parks, a Japanese garden & more fun in Rockford this summer

The Rockford are may surprise you, as it offers a mix of history, art and natural beauty.
Whether you’re interested in exploring a nature museum that features a T. Rex, strolling through serene Japanese gardens, or discovering works from famous artists, Rockford has something to offer.
Consider visiting the city for a day trip or weekend getaway. Here is a list of some drive-worth destinations.
LOVES PARK
Carlson Ice Arena
Cool off inside with public skating, as well as lessons for figure skating and hockey.
Address: 4150 N. Perryville Road, Loves Park
Phone: 815-969-4069
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/carlson
Hours: vary, see website for times; skate rental available
Ethnic Heritage Museum
Celebrating the immigrants who settled the Rockford region, the Ethnic Heritage Museum, in a restored 1850s home, has six galleries dedicated to the heritages of African-American, Hispanic, Italian, Irish, Lithuanian and Polish settlers. Guided tours available Sundays from 2-4 p.m.
Address: 1129 S. Main St.
Phone: 815-962-7402
Online: ethnicheritagemuseum.org or Facebook
Hours: 2-4 p.m. Sunday; Advance reservations recommended
Admission: $9 adults, $7 children
Field of Honor Veterans Memorial
The memorial is in Arthur W. Anderson Peace Park and honors veterans and civilian contributions to the war efforts.
Address: 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park
Admission: Free
Park Lanes Bowling Center
With 32 lanes available there’s plenty of room to perfect your strike. Bumper bowling is available for children and check the website for Cosmic Bowling times too.
Address: 5318 N. Second St., Loves Park
Phone: 815-877-6051
Online: parklanesbowl.com/ and Facebook
Hours: 9 am.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Rockford Rivets
A part of the Northwoods League this team is comprised of top college players from North America and beyond check out the hitting and base stealing of these young players.
Address: 4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park
Phone: 815-240-4159
Online: northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/ or Facebook
Hours: See website for schedule, tickets
Sand Park Pool
Make time to splash in the L-Shaped pool with a diving well and two drop slides. For children there is Penguin Pond, a wading pool and small slide.
Address: 1041 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park
Phone: 815-987-8806
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/sandparkpool
Hours 1-6 p.m. daily
Admission: $11 per person; $5 for ages 2 and younger; discount on Mondays
ROCKFORD
Alpine Hills Adventure Park
Open year-round this outdoor adventure park has 52 acres with activities including zip lining and in the winter a snow park.
Address: 4402 Larson Ave.
Phone: 815-987-8800
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/alpinehills and Facebook
Hours: vary, see website for times, equipment rentals
Alpine Pool
Swim laps in this pool with a diving well and two drop slides and a wading pool.
Address: 4310 Newburg Road
Phone: 815-987-8804
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/alpinepool
Hours: 1-6 p.m. daily
Admission: $10; $5 ages 2 and younger; discount on Mondays
Anderson Japanese Gardens
The natural beauty and serenity of Anderson Japanese Gardens ranks it as one of the premier Japanese gardens in the United States. Located on 4 acres, the gardens are laden with paths, pools, streams, lanterns, pagodas and waterfalls. Sukiya-style buildings include a guesthouse, gazebo and teahouse. Find seasonal events including walks, yoga classes and music concerts during the summer.
Address: 318 Spring Creek Road
Phone: 815-229-9390
Online: andersongardens.org or Facebook
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May through October; Reservations can be made online. The last entry time is 4 p.m.
Admission: $12 adults, $11 seniors, $10 military, students and children ages 6 and older, free for children 5 and younger
Beyer Stadium
This was the home of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s Rockford Peaches from 1943-54. This team was featured in the movie “A League of Their Own.”
Address: 245 15th Ave.
Phone: 815-963-8111
Online: iwbc.org/ Facebook, Friends of Beyer Stadium
Hours: vary by event
Burpee Museum of National History
Burpee provides an adventure-filled tour through unique exhibits from prehistoric times to the present. The museum is the home of Jane, the tyrannosaurus rex, and Homer, the triceratops. The four-story building provides a window to natural history, past and present, including a simulated prehistoric tropical rainforest complete with thunder and lightning. Visitors also learn about wildlife in the Rock River Valley.
Address: 737 N. Main St.
Phone: 815-965-3433
Online: burpee.org or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission: $12 adults, $10 ages 4-12; free for children ages 3 and younger. Special exhibits may have additional fees
Camp Grant Museum
Originally built as a firehouse near the end of World War I, Camp Grant became a U.S. Army induction and training camp during World War II. It has an impressive collection of memorabilia reflecting the lifestyle and history of the era.
Address: 1004 Samuelson Road
Phone: 815-395-0679
Online: campgrantmuseum.weebly.com or Facebook
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment
Admission: By donation
Discovery Center Museum
The Discovery Center boasts more than 250 hands-on exhibits focusing on participatory learning experiences for children and families. The two-story museum also has an outside courtyard along the Rock River.
Address: 711 N. Main St.
Phone: 815-963-6769
Online: discoverycentermuseum.org or Facebook
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Advance ticket purchases are recommended and can be made online; walk-up admission subject to capacity limits
Admission: $10 per person
Erlander Home Museum
The museum is a cultural centerpiece of Rockford’s Swedish ancestry. The 12-room restored 1871 Victorian home features ethnic furniture, dolls and china collections.
Address: 404 S. Third St.
Phone: 815-963-5559
Online: swedishhistorical.org
Hours: Wednesdays with weekly tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and by appointment
Admission: $7
Flow Supreme Air Sports
Come ready to jump, dodge and zip through this indoor playground featuring overhead ziplines, a dodgeball play area, or climb the warped wall or try to conquer the courses.
Address: 5505 E. State St.
Phone: 815-255-3600
Online: flowairsports.com/ and Facebook
Hours: 9 a.m.-9p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Admission: see website for rates, tickets
Harkins Aquatic Center
There is a leisure pool with zero-depth entry, open swim and lap lanes. For those looking for play there is a water slide and a children’s spray pool.
Address: 910 Acorn St., Rockford
Phone: 815-987-8805
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/harkins-aquatic-center
Hours: noon-5 p.m.
Admission: Free
Hurricane Harbor Rockford
A Six Flags waterpark, features the Double Dare Drop with a 75 foot plunge, The Abyss, a dark tube slide; SplashBlaster, a water coaster; Breaker Beach; and The Tsunami, a wave pool. There is a Little Lagoon for young children.
Address: 7820 Cherryvale North Blvd.
Phone: 815-966-2442
Online: sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford/ or Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, late May to early September; check the website or call ahead for closures
Admission: Advance ticket purchase recommended; one-day tickets start at $50, see website for details and to purchase online; park only accepts mobile payment for all transactions
International Women’s Baseball Center
Collection of historical pieces about the players, teams and promoting love of baseball.
Address: Rockford University, 5100 Building Room 31, 5050 E. State. St.
Online: internationalwomensbaseballcenter.org
Hours: Vary, see website
Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza
The Peace Plaza was installed to celebrate the heritage and diversity in the Rockford community. Situated on 2.5 acres with links to the 20-mile Perryville recreational trail, it has more than 40 national flags with a center peace sculpture, “Harmony Atlas.”
Address: Perryville Bike Path at Riverside and McFarland streets
Online: keeling-puri-peaceplaza.com
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden
Klehm celebrates the beauty of nature through all four seasons. The venue features themed and naturalized gardens intertwined with rare trees and 1.4 miles of paved handicap-accessible paths and 3 miles of wooded trails. There also is a children’s garden complete with a maze. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Address: 2715 S. Main St.
Phone: 815-965-8146
Online: klehm.org or Facebook
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors, students and ages 4-17, free for children 3 and younger
Larsen’s Landing Outfitters
Larsen’s Landing is a family-owned and operated canoe and kayak rental business on a 30-acre wilderness area with river frontage and hiking paths. Camping is available.
Address: 1951 New Milford School Road
Phone: 815-516-9070 or 815-516-9175
Online: canoethekish.com or Facebook
Hours: By reservation
Admission: $70 for a 1-day canoe trip; $45 kayak
Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Sarver Children’s Farm
Lockwood Park is home to the Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm. Situated on 40 acres of woods and meadows, the park has riding trails for ages 8 and older, a pony ring, wagon rides, hayrides, a petting farm, and a Native American village.
Address: 5201 Safford Road
Phone: 815-987-8809
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/lockwood or Facebook
Hours: Vary by attraction
Admission: Varies by attraction; check the website
Midway Village Museum
Set on 137 acres, the Midway Village Museum campus has 26 historic buildings documenting the local history of the late 19th and 20th centuries. The village is representative of a typical rural town in northern Illinois at that time. The campus also includes the Museum Center with exhibitions on local history and the Heritage Gardens, featuring heirloom flowers, unique vegetables and native plants.
Address: 6799 Guilford Road
Phone: 815-397-9112
Online: midwayvillage.com or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,12-4 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $10 adults, $8 ages 3-17; see website for free/donation days
Mindgames Escape Rooms
Gather up a team and see if you can use your clues and work together solve the puzzles in enough time to escape. Each room has a different theme. There is also an online component.
Address: 3214 S. Alpine Road
Phone: 779-368-0434
Online: mindgamesrockford.com/
Hours: vary, call or visit website to book a time
Admission: $30 per person
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
Situated along the banks of the Rock River, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is the third-largest conservatory in Illinois, offering an 11,000-square-foot tropical plant exhibition. The site also has the Eclipse Lagoon, with two fountains and a waterfall, a pedestrian bridge and a walkway connecting the conservatory to Sinnissippi Gardens, which has an All-American Rose Selection garden with about 2,000 rose plants and 62 varieties. The gardens also include a 32-foot floral clock, colorfully planted with thousands of annuals, and a shaded perennial garden.
Address: 1354 N. Second St.
Phone: 815-987-8858
Online: nicholasconservatory.com or Facebook
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Admission: $10 adults, $8 veterans, $8 seniors and children ages 5-17, $5 children ages 3-4, free for ages 2 and younger; advance tickets and timed entry recommended
NickelWorld
NickelWorld is a family amusement center with more than 100 games, including ticket-dispensing games and video games.
Address: 3321 N. Main St.
Phone: 815-877-2771
Online: nickelworld.com or Facebook
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday
Admission: $2.25 plus game fees
Riverview Ice House
This facility features a regulation size rink with grandstand seating for 750, as well as a smaller instructional rink and a concession stand.
Address: 324 N. Madison St.
Phone: 815-963-7408
Online: icerockford.com/riverview or Facebook
Hours: Vary seasonally; check the website or call ahead
Admission Public skate $6; skate rental $3
Rockford Art Museum
The largest art museum in Illinois outside of Chicago, Rockford Museum features an extensive permanent collection of 19th- and 20th-century American art. It is noted for regional and national traveling artist exhibits.
Address: 711 N. Main St.
Phone: 815-968-2787
Online: rockfordartmuseum.org or Facebook
Hours: Galleries closed for construction; to reopen July 2024
Admission: free
Rockford BMX
Rockford BMX is considered the premier BMX racing facility in northern Illinois. See calendar for racing dates and times or register to learn how to become a racer.
Address: 4950 Safford Road
Phone: 815-874-8719
Online: rockfordbmx.com or Facebook
Hours: Vary; check the website
Admission: Varies; check the website or call ahead
Rockford FC
The Rockford FC is a semi-pro, community-based soccer club that plays in the Heartland Conference of the Midwest. The team plays at Wyeth Stadium.
Address: 5110 Auburn St.
Online: rockfordfc.com
Hours: Game times vary, check website
Rockford IceHogs
The Rockford IceHogs is an American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The team plays at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Address: 300 Elm St.
Phone: 815-968-5222
Online: icehogs.com or Facebook
Hours: Game times vary; check the website
Rock River Trail
Explore the area on foot, bike, horse or even on the water with these trails that cross through downtown Rockford. This website has information on how to travel the trail and some of the highlights including a wine tour and chocolate tours too. Online: rockrivertrail.com/
Rocky Glen Off-Highway Vehicle Park
Rocky Glen boasts miles of trails on more than 120 acres of terrain. Beginning training areas, an obstacle course and technical skills areas are available for four-wheel off-highway vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, go-karts and motorcycles.
Address: 4012 S. Main St.
Phone: 815-963-8081
Online: rockyglenohv.com and Facebook
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
Admission: $30 adults, $15 ages 10 and younger, $5 for spectators; $11 for Illinois DNR stickers, required for all riders, and quads and side-by-sides must have flag, $20 – both sold on site
Seth B. Atwood Park
Seth B. Atwood Park features birds of prey, including eagles, hawks, owls and falcons, available for viewing. The park is on 334 acres with a portion of the Kishwaukee River. There are a variety of ecosystems including forests, marshes, prairies, a large quarry and a dry creek bed. It is home to the Atwood Center, which serves as a visitor’s center and allows for viewing of scheduled feeding of the birds of prey.
Address: 2685 New Milford School Road
Phone: 815-966-8747
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/atwood or Facebook
Hours: The Park is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; Atwood Center is open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Admission: Free
Severson Dells Nature Center
The Severson Dells Nature Center is housed in a converted deer lodge. The 369-acre forest preserve has a 90-percent concentration of native wildflowers and 2.5 miles of walking paths. It also has a butterfly garden and an indoor beehive and aquarium. For younger children The Grove Nature Playscape offers creative ways to enjoy the outdoors. Events calendar includes children’s camps, guided walks, concerts and more.
Address: 8786 Montague Road
Phone: 815-335-2915
Online: seversondells.com or Facebook
Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Admission: Free
Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum & Gardens
Tinker Swiss Cottage, the former home of one-time Rockford Mayor Robert Hall Tinker, offers a glimpse of a forgotten age. The Victorian home was built 1865 and is filled with original furnishings, artwork and family diaries. The cottage is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and the property also has a three-story Swiss-inspired barn and sprawling gardens.
Address: 411 Kent St.
Phone: 815-964-2424
Online: tinkercottage.com or Facebook
Hours: Tours at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; guided tours required for admission into the museum
Admission: $10 adults; discounts for seniors and students
Trolley Car 36
Trolley Car 36 is a turn-of-the-century, open-air trolley that carries guests along the scenic Rock River Recreation Path.
Address: Riverview Park, 324 N. Madison St.
Phone: 815-987-8894
Online: rockfordparkdistrict.org/trolley or Facebook
Hours: 4-9 p.m. on Food Truck Tuesdays, see website for other times and dates
Admission: Free; available for charter rides by reservation