Blues great Keb’ Mo’, Shawn Colvin to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Blues guitarist and singer Keb’ Mo’ and singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin will perform at downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

According to a news release from the theater, Keb’ Mo’ is touring to support his new album, “Good to Be.”

“I’ve lived in Nashville for the last 11 years,” he said in the release. “But Compton has always been my home. Finding a way to connect those two places on this album was a powerful thing for me. It felt like something I needed to do.”

Written partially in Nashville and partially in the Compton house Keb’ Mo’ grew up in, the album is a celebration of roots and resilience, of growth and gratitude, of hope and memory. The songs here draw on country, soul and blues to forge a sound that transcends genre and geography, weaving together past and present into a heartwarming tapestry spanning more than 40 years of sonic evolution.

Though Keb’ Mo’ worked with a wide variety of collaborators on the project— country legend Vince Gill produced three tracks, while famed producer Tom Hambridge (B.B. King, Buddy Guy) helmed several more, and special guests like Darius Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth and Old Crow Medicine Show appear throughout—it remains a deeply cohesive work, one anchored by the five-time Grammy winner’s magnetic vocal delivery and relentless optimism, according to the release.

“I believe that music has the power to heal,” Keb’ Mo’ said in the release. “nd I wanted this album to make people feel good. I wanted it to bring joy and make them maybe think about where they come from and the journeys that brought them to where they are.”

Colvin’s 1989 debut album “Steady On” netted her a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, establishing herself as a mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre. In the ensuing 30 years, Colvin has won three additional Grammy Awards, released 13 superlative albums, written a critically acclaimed memoir, maintained a nonstop national and international touring schedule, appeared on countless TV and radio programs, had her songs featured in major motion pictures and created a remarkable canon of work, according to the release.

Colvin’s Top Ten hit “Sunny Came Home” won both Record and Song of the Year in 1998.

Colvin was recognized for her career accomplishments when she was honored with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association. She was honored with an induction into the 2019 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, alongside legendary artists Lyle Lovett and Buddy Guy. In a moving induction speech, Jackson Browne praised her as “ineffable.”

“Not many writers are able to do what Shawn does. It’s a very special way of relating what really matters. It takes an original to get our attention. Shawn is utterly original in her singing, and original in what she speaks about in her songs,” he said in the speech.

Ticket prices begin at