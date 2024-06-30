Grand Geneva Resort & Spa offers luxury vacations, new activities to celebrate 30 years

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is celebrating 30 years as one of Lake Geneva’s preeminent vacation destinations. (Dillon Grandon)

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is celebrating 30 years as one of Lake Geneva’s preeminent vacation destinations, and is offering new activities to recognize this milestone.

The resort continues to offer seasonal experiences like hiking, biking, two championship golf courses, scooter rides, archery, pickleball, tennis, horseback riding and more on its 1,300-acre property.

New this year, Grand Geneva will be offering a special “Grand Tour” of beautiful Lake Geneva on Sundays through Aug. 25. Complimentary to guests staying Sunday night, the trolley tour will visit iconic landmarks and hidden gems.

Guests can also explore Geneva Lake on a Lake Geneva Cruise Line boat.

This summer, the resort will host its festive fireworks display for guests to enjoy every Sunday evening between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The “Start Your Week with a Bang” package encourages long summer weekends while enjoying classic warm-weather fun.

Grand Geneva will also be hosting its family-friendly pool parties, live music, opportunities for lake side fire pits and s’mores, a “putting with popsicles” golf experience, as well as other summer activities on Sundays.

Located just a quick ride away from Lake Geneva, the resort also works closely with the local community and businesses to offer guests distinct regional experiences that appeal to all family members and groups, including boat tours, hot-air balloon rides, brewery and vineyard tours, boutique shopping, boat rides, nature hikes and walks and more.

Grand Geneva recently completed a full renovation of its 358 rooms and suites as part of a series of redesigns throughout the campus. For those who prefer more space, Grand Geneva also offers private villas and its on-site sister property, Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, offers all-suite accommodations for families, plus an award-winning waterpark.

Newly-renovated guest rooms at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva. (Dillon Grandon )

With its acclaimed restaurants, a WELL Spa + Salon, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and property lake views, Grand Geneva is one of the Midwest’s top destinations for a resort getaway any time of year.

For more information on seasonal activities, summer packages and more, visit www.grandgeneva.com.