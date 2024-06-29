Paramount’s BOLD Series launches ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ in July

The Paramount Theatre’s BOLD Series kicks off its third season with “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which runs July 31- Sept. 1 at downtown Aurora’s Copley Theatre. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre)

The Paramount Theatre’s BOLD Series kicks off its third season with “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which runs July 31- Sept. 1 at downtown Aurora’s Copley Theatre.

Climb aboard this wildly fun, all-ages prequel to J.M. Barrie’s classic “Peter Pan,” packed with clever wordplay, magical stagecraft and swashbuckling escapades, infused with Paramount’s dramatic flair.

Learn the back stories of Peter Pan and other iconic characters, including the notorious Captain Hook, on Peter’s quest to protect something important — starstuff — and the cheerful spirit of youth itself.

Experience “Peter and the Starcatcher” in the intimate Copley Theatre, as it morphs into a magical world made of faith, trust and pixie dust. This whimsical prequel begins when, as a young orphan, Peter Pan is sold into servitude aboard the Wasp, a ship bound for Neverland. But bleak realities of the Victorian age and the British Empire’s industrial complex can’t force Peter to grow up. Instead, his enthusiasm is infectious, compelling every young person he meets, including the precocious Starcatcher apprentice, Molly Aster, and the audience too, to join this ageless adventure.

Paramount’s BOLD Series productions are presented at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Go to ParamountAurora.com or call 630-896-6666 to purchase tickets or subscriptions, or visit the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until show time on show days.

Single tickets are $40-$55 and are on sale now.