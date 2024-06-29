5 Things to Do: Grundy County Fair kicks off Wednesday, July 3

1. Fireworks: 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

The city of Morris presents its annual fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July, which also helps kick off the Grundy County Fair.

2. Kids Power Wheel Racing: 1 to 2 p.m., 4 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Get the kids on the track as Cheryl Hryn Racing once again presents Kids Power Wheel Racing. Forms to participate are at the Grundy County Fairground, and kids get to select a time and get on the same track the race car drivers use in Power Wheels.

The kids wait to begin their race at the Grundy County Fair on Monday. (Michael Urbanec)

3. Demolition Derby: 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4

The demolition derby returns to the Grundy County Fair as contestants do their best to crash their cars in the most spectacular way possible. There aren’t many better ways to spend an afternoon.

4. Live music: Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7

Olivia Minogue opens the live performances at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and they continue at 1 p.m. Friday with Jodi Pollack Percussion, 7 p.m. with Spirit of ‘76 and at 9:30 p.m. with the River Road Trio. The music continues at 1 p.m. Saturday with Cloggin Craze, Rielly Sanders Vocal Studio and Vest Dance before Eric Chesser performs at 9 p.m. There will also be a D.J. performing throughout the day.

5. Carnival: 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

If fireworks, a demolition derby and live music aren’t enough, there’s also the annual carnival that will fill the fairgrounds with all sorts of different rides and attractions.

For a full schedule of events, visit grundycountyfair.org/daily-program.