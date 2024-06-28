Whiteside County destinations for summertime fun

Nestled in northwestern Illinois, Whiteside County offers a surprising variety of experiences for visitors. From outdoor adventures to family fun, check out the area’s natural beauty, historical homes and a local art scene, there are plenty of ways to spend the day in Sterling, Rock Falls and surrounding communities.

Whether you’re seeking a relaxing escape into nature or a day packed with excitement, Whiteside County promises a memorable adventure.

FULTON

Andresen Nature Center

The Andresen Nature Center features displays of local wildlife, insects and flora found along the watershed of the upper Mississippi River. The University of Illinois Extension hosts special programs from March through August.

Address: 409 N. Fourth St.

Phone: 815-208-7059

Online: cityoffulton.us/visit-fulton/fulton-attractions/andresen-nature-center.html or Facebook

De Immigrant and the Windmill Cultural Center

This authentic windmill built in the Netherlands and assembled in Fulton honors the town’s rich Dutch heritage. Stone-ground buckwheat, corn, rye, and wheat flours all are manufactured at De Immigrant and are for sale in the gift shop. The cultural center, dedicated in 2010, houses a collection of 21 European windmills and hosts special exhibits throughout the year.

Address: 111 10th Ave.

Phone: 815-589-3925

Online: cityoffulton.us/visit-fulton/fulton-attractions/de-immigrant-windmill.html or fin Windmill Cultural Center & de Immigrant Windmill on Facebook

Fulton Martin House Museum

The home of the Fulton Historical Society, this Civil War-era, Italianate-style home built in 1855 is on the National Register of Historic Places, and contains a Fulton memorabilia collection, an extensive Fulton photo collection and a genealogy research room.

The Martin House, 707 10th Ave. in Fulton, is an original Italianate home built in the 1850s that now houses the Fulton Museum and the Fulton Historical Society. The Civil War-era home was donated to the city by Leonard and Maxine Martin. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Address: 707 10th Ave.

Phone: 815-589-3809

Online: cityoffulton.us/city/fulton-directory/attractions/fulton-martin-house-museum.html

Heritage Canyon

This 12-acre restored and furnished mid-1800s settlement in a former quarry is nestled on the Mississippi River and features homesites, a doctor’s office, a blacksmith shop, a schoolhouse, a church, a swinging bridge and a covered bridge. During special events, the Early American Crafters, a group of Civil War reenactors, and other groups populate the area and bring history to life.

Address: 515 N. Fourth St.

Phone: 815-589-4600

Online: cityoffulton.us/city/fulton-directory/attractions/heritage-canyon.html

MORRISON

Morrison’s Heritage Museum

The building, on the National Register of Historic Places, was a church in 1865 and later served as Morrison’s Literary Society and Museum. In 1997, it was given to the Morrison Historical Society to be used as a museum. It has been returned to much of its early charm and has had the lower level remodeled and made useful as extra exhibit space. Displays include many products once manufactured locally, such as Rich toys, Summit stoves, and Volckman furniture.

Address: 202 E. Lincolnway/U.S. Route 30

Phone: 815-772-8889

Online: morrisonchamber.com/area-attractions/heritage-museum

Morrison-Rockwood State Park

Morrison-Rockwood State Park comprises 1,164 acres just north of Morrison. It’s named for the city and a combination of nearby Rock Creek and the heavily wooded park area. Lake Carlton, a focal point of the park, is a watershed impoundment built in 1969 with a 38-foot-high, 1,800-foot-long earthen dam across a stream. Fishing, boating, camping, hiking and hunting are available, along with playgrounds, picnic shelters and a concession stand/bait shop/boat rental.

Address: 18750 Lake Road

Phone: 815-772-4708

Online: dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/MorrisonRockwood.aspx and on Facebook

The Loft on Main

Located in Morrison’s nationally recognized historic district see work by local artists, check out events. Classes and workshops offered to the public throughout the year.

Online: theloftonmain.org and Facebook

PROPHETSTOWN

Prophetstown Area Historical Society

The society’s collection contains information about Native American life in the Prophetstown area, its early settlers and local history.

Phone: 815-537-2224

Address: 320 Washington St.

Online: tampicohistoricalsociety.com/Prophetstown_Historical_Soc.html or find Prophetstown Area Historical Society on Facebook

Prophetstown State Park

Camping, fishing and hiking all are available at this wooded park on the northeast edge of the city, along the south bank of the Rock River. Once the site of a Native American village, the 53-acre park derives its name from the prophet Wa-bo-kie-shiek, or White Cloud. Coon Creek flows through the park and feeds into the Rock River.

Address: Riverside Drive

Phone: 815-537-2926

Online: www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/Prophetstown.aspx

Big Bend State Fish and Wildlife Area

This 2,376-acre site along the Rock River has about 250 acres of upland forest, with the remainder of the property a mix of native grassland, tree plantings, tracts of woods, two oxbows and several small wetlands and marshes. Big Bend offers limited hiking and fishing opportunities, with the site’s primary focus on hunting.

Address: Van Damme Road

Phone: 815-537-2270

Online: www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/FactSheets/Pages/BigBend.aspx

ROCK FALLS

Art in the Park

The Art in the Park Sculpture Tour is on display at RB&W District Park, 301 E. Second St. Stroll through the works of 10 Chicago artists, installed until September, when new pieces will arrive to replace those that are sold.

Address: 301 E. Second St.

Phone: 815-622-1106

Online: visitrockfalls.com

Centennial Park

This 50-acre park offers a playground; a butterfly garden, a pond with paddle boat and canoe rental; tennis courts; baseball, soccer, and flag football fields; a 20-station fitness course, and picnic shelters. Two pedestrian footbridges connect the park to the footpath along Hennepin Feeder Canal State Park. The Little Red Schoolhouse and Historical Museum and the Red Caboose, an antique Rock Island Line car, also are in the park; both are available to tour by appointment.

Address: 508 E. 11th St.

Phone: 815-625-0272

Online: colomatownshipparkdistrict.com/ or find Coloma Township Park District on Facebook.

Crystal Lake RV Park

Crystal Lake, adjacent to the Hennepin Canal Parkway and across the highway from Centennial Park, has a beach, water activities such as slides, a water trampoline and aqua golf, a go-kart track, fishing, a campground, and a snack bar.

Address: 511 E. U.S. Route 30

Phone: 815-622-5974 for lake, 815-499-0520 or camp@crystallakerecreation.com for the campground

Online: crystallakerecreation.com or find “Crystal Lake Recreation & RV Park, no tents” on Facebook

Firehouse Ministries Fire Museum

Firehouse of God minister and part-time firefighter Brian Tribley saved the former Rock Falls Fire Department building from demolition in 2012 by creating a museum that honors the profession by showcasing vintage firefighting vehicles, equipment and memorabilia.. Visitors can see former fire trucks, antique firefighting tools, toy fire trucks, photos.

Address: 403 W. Second St.

Contact: firehouseofgod@comcast.net or 815-622-9490

Online: Facebook

Hennepin Canal State Park

The Hennepin Feeder Canal, on the National Register of Historic Places, extends from Rock Falls to Sheffield, and offers biking and hiking paths, canoeing, fishing and historical sites along the way.

Address: 209 Emmons Ave.

Phone: 815-454-2328

Online: www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/HennepinCanal.aspx

Lincoln Highway Interpretive Mural

One of 30 murals along the historic Lincoln Highway that showcases a unique event that took place during the early years of the highway: the Corn Carnival and an enormous, highly sought-after, prized blue ribbon.

The Lincoln Highway Association mural in Rock Falls recently is installed at 1412 W. State Route 30, on the United Electric building. It depicts the now defunct Corn Carnival. (Alex T)

Address: 1412 W. Rock Falls Road

Phone: 866-455-4249

Online: enjoyillinois.com/explore/listing/illinois-lincoln-highway-interpretive-mural-rock-falls

RB&W District Park

The centerpiece of the city’s ongoing riverfront revitalization effort in the Run Bike & Walk District, this former factory space turned greenspace features an amphitheater with covered stage, walking and bike paths, Art in the Park sculpture walk, and Koloni bicycle rentals.

Address: 200-300 block of East Second Street.

Online: visitrockfalls.com/rbw-park-district

Selmi’s Greenhouse, Farm and Pumpkin Patch

Selmi’s, a fifth-generation family farm, has a greenhouse, a farmers market, a pumpkin patch and fall market, and a gift shop. The fall market has a haunted house, petting farm, corn maze, wagon rides, and pumpkins.

Address: 1206 Dixon Ave.

Phone: 815-626-3830

Online: selmi.com and on Facebook

STERLING

Corner Gallery Artisans Guild

Featuring work from local artists for sale in a variety of mediums including jewelry, pottery, paintings and photography.

Address: 2522 E. Lincolnway

Phone: 815-441-3791

Online: Facebook

Dillon Home Museum

The Dillon Home, on the National Register of Historic Places, was donated to the park district in 1980 in memory of Paul W. Dillon, president of Northwestern Steel & Wire Co. The home, built circa 1858, is an example of Italianate architecture; it was bought by steel magnate Washington M. Dillon, Paul’s father, in 1882.

Here’s a view of the Dillon Home Museum people don’t see when they drive by: the back of the mansion. The porch, replete with windows, is the focal point on this side of the Italianate-style house that was once home to the Dillon family, beginning with Washington Dillon, and then his son, Paul W., who was born there and lived there until he died at age 96. (Andrea Mills)

Address: 1005 E. Third St.

Contact: 815-622-6202 or thedillonhome@gmail.com

Online: sterlingparks.org/location/dillon-home-museum and on Facebook

Lawrence Park

Considered the first park in Sterling, Lawrence Park offers boat and fishing access, picnic shelters and, in the winter, eagle watching.

Address: Off the Avenue G bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls

Phone: 815-622-6200

Online: sterlingparks.org/location/lawrence-park

Lincoln in Sterling Statue

This life-sized bronze sculpture of Abraham Lincoln was dedicated July 18, 2006, on the 150th anniversary of his speech in Propheter Park. Lincoln was campaigning for the newly formed Republican Party and its first candidate for president, John C. Fremont. Don Morris of Rock Falls was the sculptor.

Address: Propheter Park, 506 E. Sixth St.

Phone: 815-632-6621

Online: ci.sterling.il.us/history.cfm

Lincoln-Manahan Home Museum

The Lincoln-Manahan Home Museum is a restored 1847 home where Abraham Lincoln spent the night on July 18, 1856. The neighboring Lincoln Learning Center provides a venue for people of all ages to experience history-related activities and events.

Address: 607 E. Third St.

Phone: 815-622-6215

Online: srfhs.com or find Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society on Facebook

Sinnissippi Dam and Pedestrian Bridge

Built in 1906, this dam raised the Rock River water level by 11 feet so it would flow into the Hennepin Canal. It was restored in 2008 with an added pedestrian walkway. On the Sterling side, enjoy a leisurely stroll and check out the Dillon Home Museum and Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society. On the Rock Falls side, enjoy the Jim Arduini Boat Launch, the Hennepin Canal or a walk along the river’s edge to the downtown or nearby Seward’s Park.

Access: In Sterling, at the corner of Second Street and Brodway, near the Dillon Home Museum; in Rock Falls, Off of East Second Street, near Emmons Avenue.

Online: sterlingparks.org/trails/

Sinnissippi Park

The largest of Sterling’s city parks, Sinnissippi is the site for the Hopewellian Indian Mounds, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The park features bluffs overlooking the scenic Rock River, ball diamonds, a playground, a disc golf course, and the S.M.A.R.T. trail. Nature trails provide bird watching and cross-country skiing, and the bayou is a popular year-round fishing spot.

Address: Sinnissippi Road

Phone: 815-622-6200

Online: sterlingparks.org/location/sinnissippi-park/

Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society Museum (Carriage House Museum)

Housed in the Carriage House of the Dillon Home, the museum houses a large collection of items related to local history.

Address: 1005 E. Third St.

Phone: 815-622-6215

Online: srfhs.com/carriage-house-museum

TAMPICO

Ronald Reagan Birthplace and Museum

President Ronald Reagan was born Feb. 6, 1911, in an apartment above a bakery. The First National Bank bought the bakery in 1919 and was there until the 1930s. The apartment has been restored to look as it did when Reagan was born. The bank also has been restored. The store to the south of the bank, originally a grocery store, now houses the gift shop.

Address: 111-113 S. Main St.

Phone: 815-622-8705

Online: tampicohistoricalsociety.com/R_Reagan_Birthplace_Museum.html

Tampico Area Historical Society & Museum

The museum has two levels with displays of clothing, photos, antiques and other memorabilia. The upper level also is the Family History Library & Research Center for genealogy research. The town’s only newspaper, published from 1876 to 1966, is archived there. The library also has cemetery lists, funeral logs, family history files, photographs, plat maps and more.

Address: 119 Main St.

Phone: 815-622-8705

Online: tampicohistoricalsociety.com/Home_Page.html and on Facebook