Things to do in Will County: Concerts on the Hill at Joliet Bicentennial Park

The Joliet American Legion Band, under the direction of Mike Fiske, performs at Joliet's Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in a past summer Concert on the Hill. Featured artists for Thursday's concert include Cloggin’ Craze Dancers and Stacy Sienko (melodic singer-pianist). (Provided by Joliet Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park )

1. Concerts on the Hill: 6:30-9 p.m., Thursday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Featured artists: Cloggin’ Craze Dancers and Stacy Sienko (melodic singer-pianist). Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

2. Let Freedom Rock Celebration: Friday in Wilmington (weather permitting). Rotary Club Car Show on Water Street from 4-7 p.m. Events on North Island: The Alex Hoffer Band at 5:45 p.m., Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:35 p.m., as well as a beer garden, food truck court, free bounce houses and ice cream vendors. For more information, visit wilmington-il.gov.

3. The 62nd annual Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 18-21, Spiess Farm 13831 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Food vendors, craft and flea market, magic show, petting zoo, Frankfort Brass Band, Civil War Living History, daily parade of power, antique and garden tractor pulls, fieldwork demonstrations. Kids activities are included with admission. $8 for adults and $4 ages 2 to 11. For more information, visit steamshow.org.

4. Catfish Days: July 25 -28, Wilmington. Carnival, food vendors, live entertainment, parade and craft show/flea market. For more information, visit catfishdays.com.

5. Blues Brothers Con - The Sequel: Aug. 17, Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Dan Aykroyd and Jim will emcee a lineup of iconic and diverse Chicago Blues performers including Curtis Salgado, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Lil” Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project. Other features include a Maxwell Street-style blues jam session where Akroyd, Belushi and other “Blues Brothers” alumni will deliver an encore performance featuring hits from the “Blues Brothers.” For more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

