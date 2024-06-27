5 Things to Do: Get ready for food trucks, art in Ottawa, and fireworks across the Illinois Valley

The Art in the Park Fine Art Show and Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Square with dozens of local artists displaying original art, including paintings, graphics, sculptures, photographs, wood, glass, metal, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do in the Illinois Valley this weekend and in upcoming weeks.

1. Infinity Food Truck Festival/Art in the Park/Kids Expo: There’s no shortage of activities Saturday in downtown Ottawa, beginning with the new food truck festival. The Infinity Food Truck Festival will feature 21 food trucks with a variety of cuisines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Square and the Jordan block. Some food trucks around Washington Square will remain open until 8 p.m. for the Music in the Park crowd. The Art in the Park Fine Art Show and Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Washington Square with dozens of local artists displaying original art, including paintings, graphics, sculptures, photographs, wood, glass, metal, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media. The Starved Rock Regional Center’s Celebration Kids Expo also will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the old Central School grounds by the YMCA with bounce houses, a car show, kids crafts, games and other activities.

2. Mendota fireworks: The Mendota Fireworks Celebration is 7 p.m. Saturday. Food will be available from the Mendota Lions Club, Flo’s on Pulaski and Taco Guzman. New this year there will be a Capture the Flag Tournament. Registration forms can be picked up at the Chamber Office, 800 Washington St., or the Mendota Area YMCA, 1811 S. 13th Ave. The firework show will be at about 9:30 p.m.

3. Marseilles Fun Days: Marseilles’ biggest party continues through Sunday. Friday’s entertainment will feature Fiddlerock from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wreckin’ Dixie from 8 p.m. to midnight at Knudson Park. An obstacle course, gelly ball, four-person joust, bounce houses, water slides and other activities will be set up from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Lincoln Street. Saturday will feature The Blooze Brothers with their Blooze Mobile performing from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, followed by Jessies Girl 80′s from 8:30 p.m. to midnight at Knudson Park. A fireworks display is scheduled for dusk Saturday. The Fun Days parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, along with an afternoon bocce ball tournament and volleyball at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., and its chicken fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more activities and a full schedule, go to the Marseilles Fun Days Facebook page.

4. Rock the River: Peru will once again have its fireworks display Wednesday, July 3, on Water Street. The fireworks display will begin at dusk. Food vendors Big B BBQ, Maria’s, Dog House, Rosati’s and Mickey’s Massive Burritos will be set up on the grounds. There will be an alcohol-free fun zone for children to play games. A trolley service will be provided by Starved Rock Trolley from Fourth/Calhoun and Fourth/Putnam from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Valley Katz will perform 7 to 11 p.m. at South Shore Boat Club, She’s a Maybe from 7 to 11 p.m. at Riverfront Bar & Grill followed by DJ Chuck Dog and Tim Ajster Band from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bridgetender’s Pub.

5. Toilet Bowl Races: Sheridan will have a full slate of Independence Day activities beginning Sunday through the Fourth of July. Among the activities is the Toilet Bowl Races in the village’s downtown. Registration is at 2 p.m. and races start at 2:30. The person or group with the fastest toilet bowl will win the Golden Toilet Trophy. Go to Sheridan Community Club’s Facebook page to preregister or gain more information.

