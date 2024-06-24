Marseilles Fun Days packs in a lot of fun in week-long festival

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum train makes its way along the 2023 Fun Days parade route. There will be opportunities for train rides beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. (Derek Barichello)

Marseilles Fun Days is off and running.

Scheduled this year ahead of the Independence Day holiday, Fun Days has some traditional and some new events, but all of them focused around community-oriented activities designed for the family.

The eight-day festival will culminate with the fireworks display at dusk Saturday and the parade 1 p.m. Sunday. This year’s parade marshal will be Lance Sires.

There are plenty of old favorites at this year’s festival. The Ducky Derby will be run 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Marseilles Boat Launch; there will be free swimming Wednesday, June 26, and Sunday, June 30 at the Marseilles Swimming Pool; the Marseilles Library will host its annual book sale Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29; the Teddy Bear Picnic will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 27; and the 11th annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, to benefit the Marseilles Nursing Service.

New this year is a bocce ball tournament Sunday, June 30, at the Lions Club, 511 Commercial St. Paired with the traditional chicken fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the club, the bocce ball tournament will take sign ups beginning at 11 a.m. and the contest will start at 2. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places.

Each evening has a theme. Monday will be First Responder Night at Knudson Park, Tuesday is Ducky Derby Day at the Marseilles Boat Launch; Wednesday is Family Fun Night; Thursday is OSB Concert Night; Friday is Fiddlerock and Wreckin’ Dixie; Saturday is Blooze Brothers and fireworks; Sunday is the Lions Club chicken fry and parade.

As for live entertainment, Thursday will feature Mid Lyfe Krysys performing at Knudson Park. Friday, Fiddlerock will perform from 5 to 7, then Wreckin’ Dixie will take the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Blooze Brothers, with their Blooze Mobile, will open 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday for Jessies Girl 80′s, which will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. There will be a beer garden and food vendors.

Alongside the live entertainment on Lincoln Street, there will be an obstacle course, gelly ball, four-person joust, bounce houses, water slides, face painting and a DJ on Friday and Saturday. A Foam Cannon will be on Aurora Street both days. Wristbands are $40 for the Friday and Saturday package and $20 for one day.

At the Ducky Derby, there will be food and adult drinks on site at 1197 Broadway St., as well as family activities. There will be bounce houses, guest appearances by Elsa and Spiderman, along with a touch-a-truck opportunity for children. Additionally, there will be free ax throwing for adults. Ducky Derby tickets are on sale at City Hall, OSB and Marseilles Bank for $4 per ticket or $20 for a six quack. The duck race will begin at about 7 p.m., but activities begin at 5.

The Red, White & Wheels decorate your wheels parade is set for 5 p.m. beginning at Broadway Park and going to the boat launch.

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and again noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, with free train rides and popcorn for children beginning at 1.

For more information or updates on events, go to the Marseilles Fun Days Facebook page.

Monday, June 24 - First Responder Night at Knudson Park

4 to 7 p.m.: Spaghetti dinner hosted by Marseilles Fire Department, 205 Lincoln St.

6 to 7 p.m.: Meet the Exotic Reptiles sponsored by Marseilles Police Association.

7 to 8 p.m.: Magic show sponsored by the Marseilles Police Association.

9 p.m.: Movie in the park: “Migration” Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sponsored by MTCO.

Tuesday, June 25 - Ducky Derby

5 p.m.: Ducky Derby at Marseilles City Boat Launch, 1197 Broadway St., food and adult drinks will be provided on-site. (Ducks will race at about 7 p.m.)

5 p.m.: Red, White & Wheels decorate your wheels parade from Broadway Park to the boat launch.

Wednesday, June 26 - Family Fun Night

Noon to 6 p.m.: Free swimming at the Marseilles Swimming Pool, 555 Commercial St. (3 p.m. swim contest)

5 p.m.: Register for the hot dog eating contest at Knudson Park

5 to 7 p.m.: Get some of Johnny’s Ice Cream while supplies last at Knudson Park.

5 to 7 p.m.: Barrel train rides

6 p.m.: Boomin’ DJ, Sam’s Pizza, water, soda pop available for purchase.

7 to 10 p.m.: Glow in the Dark Dance Party, sponsored by Marseilles Rec Board.

Thursday, June 27 - OSB Concert

2 to 4 p.m.: Afternoon Tea Party at Fiesta on Main, 405 Main St.

5 to 9 p.m.: Food vendors, beer tent at Knudson Park. (OSB guest bartenders 6 to 8 p.m.)

6 p.m.: Free concert, Mid Lyfe Krysys, water and ice cream cups will be provided. Bring a lawn chair.

Friday, June 28 - Fiddlerock and Wreckin’ Dixie

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Marseilles Library annual book sale, 155 E. Bluff St.

10 a.m. to noon: Teddy Bear Picnic at Knudson Park. Free kids games and hot dogs

4 to 6 p.m.: Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open

2 to 10 p.m.: Obstacle course, gelly ball, four-person joust, bounce houses, water slides and other activities.

5 to 8 p.m.: Foam Cannon on Aurora Street.

5 p.m. to midnight: Beer and food vendors in Knudson Park

5 to 7 p.m.: Fiddlerock at Knudson Park

8 p.m. to midnight: Wreckin’ Dixie at Knudson Park

Saturday, June 29 - Blooze Brothers with the Blooze Mobile and Jessies Girl 80′s

10 a.m.: 11th annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk. Sign ups at 9:30 a.m. at Marseilles Nursing Service, 227 Main St. $5 donation/adults, $1 for children. Benefit to support the nursing service.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Marseilles Library annual book sale, 155 E. Bluff St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendor craft fair on Main Street (by the old Gleason’s). Sign up at 815-795-7603

Noon to 3 p.m.: Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open. Free train rides and free popcorn for children at 1 p.m.

Noon to 10 p.m.: Obstacle course, gelly ball, four-person joust, bounce houses, water slides and other activities on Lincoln Street.

5 to 8 p.m.: Foam cannon on Aurora Street.

5 p.m. to midnight: Beer tent, food vendors. Guest bartenders Marseilles Bank.

5 to 8 p.m.: The Blooze Brothers, Knudson Park with Blooze Mobile.

8:30 p.m. to midnight: Jessies Girl 80′s, Knudson Park.

Dusk: Fireworks display.

Sunday, June 30 - Parade and Lions Club Chicken Fry

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Famous Chicken Fry at Marseilles Lions Club., 511 Commercial St. Cake walk and other activities.

11 a.m.: Bocce ball tournament sign up begins, also at 815-201-4381. Cash payouts to first, second and third places.

1 p.m.: Fun Days Parade hosted by the Rotary Club. The line-up will begin at noon at Marseilles Elementary School, 201 Chicago St. The parade route will move down Broadway Street to Commercial Street to the ball diamonds. Sign up by email at marseillesrotary5313@gmail.com or join that day.

2 p.m.: Bocce ball tournament starts at Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St.

2 to 6 p.m.: Free swim at Marseilles Swimming Pool, 555 Commercial St. sponsored by Marseilles Recreation Board. Celebrating Rosie Rieuf Day.

After the parade: Volleyball at the Lions Club, 511 Commercial St.