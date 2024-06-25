Queen tribute band coming to DeKalb in August

'One Night of Queen' will be at the NIU Convocation Center Saturday, Aug. 10. (Image provided by NIU Convocation Center )

Tickets are now on sale for One Night of Queen at the NIU Convocation Center Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to a news release from the Convocation Center, performer Gary Mullen & The Works have been performing One Night of Queen shows for more than 20 years. The band pays tribute to Queen’s theatrics, showmanship and their timeless music.

For more than two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries - performing in many of the same venues that Queen have played at around the world, according to the release.

Tickets available at www.niuconvo.com or by calling 815-753-7225.