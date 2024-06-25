Princeton Community Band to perform patriotic concert June 30

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a patriotic concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured on the concert will be soloist Avery Sullivan from Festival 56, who will be singing “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables.” Other selections on the concert will include “America the Beautiful,” arr. Carmen Dragon; Sousa’s “The Thunderer”; Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”; Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” which will be sung by Brandon Czubachowski and the community band’s recently commissioned work “In Joy and Jubilance.” The Bureau County Historical Society, will share readings. Veterans and military personnel also will be saluted. The evening will end with the playing of “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The concert is free. All donations are accepted. The Princeton Community Band is a non-profit organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments will be provided by the Lions Club.