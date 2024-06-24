Crystal Lake Park District Concerts in the Park Tuesdays at Main Beach

Member of the Being Bilingual Rocks (BBR) Band perform at Crystal Lake's Main Beach on June 21. Crystal Lake Park District holds its Concerts in the Park series at 7 p.m. each Tuesday until Aug. 6 at Main Beach. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake Park District holds its Concerts in the Park series at 7 p.m. most Tuesdays until Aug. 6 at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Pack a dinner or purchase a meal from food trucks on-site during these free performances from local bands. Weather permitting, the schedule is:

June 25: The Flat Cats, big band and swing

July 2: Voices in Harmony, choral

July 9: No concert

July 16: 28 Days, cover band

July 23: Rosie & The Rivets, Fifties rock

July 30: Crystal Lake Community Band, instrumentals

Aug. 6: Hillbilly Rockstarz, country, with line dance lesson from 6-6:45 p.m.

Visit crystallakeparks.org for a weekly food truck schedule. Food, beverages and small charcoal grills are allowed. No glass, please. Free parking will be available at the Main Beach parking lot, the grass triangle across the street from the Dale Mansion and South Elementary School.