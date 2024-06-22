St. Charles annual Summerfest returns June 28

The third annual Summerfest dock party will return to downtown St. Charles from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Pottawatomie Park at 8 North Ave. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commer)

The third annual Summerfest dock party will return to downtown St. Charles from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 in Pottawatomie Park at 8 North Ave.

The free event will feature a bags tournament, local brews, food trucks, live music local business booths and other family-friendly activities and entertainment including face painting, balloon artists, and more.

The bags tournament will cost $20 per team to enter and teams will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. One team member must be a Chamber Member to participate, and teams must register by June 21. A grand prize will be awarded to the winning team.

Summerfest is presented by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Council. Registration for the event is recommended but not required. For more information, contact Nikki Nelson at info@stcareachamber.com.