Gaetano’s in Streator to host Fine Art Brunch on June 23, July 21, Aug. 18

Gaetano’s Vault in Streator and NCI Artworks are partnering to offer an open-air Fine Art Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of June, July and August.

NCI ARTworks is partnering with Gaetano’s Vault co-owners Stephanie and Rick Wilkinson to offer patrons and passersby the opportunity to view and purchase art by local artists from the tri-county area during brunch service on June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18. Art will be displayed in the courtyard of Gaetano’s Vault, 200 E Main St., Streator.

According to Julia Messina, the executive director of NCI ARTworks, this collaboration is the outcome of discussions about expanding opportunities for local artists to showcase their work in venues that attract new audiences for their art and provide an added value to the venues themselves.

“Streator is a special place for me personally, as part of my family is from there,” Messina said, “and professionally it is as well, since NCI ARTworks was instrumental in facilitating the creation of the magnificent Heritage Park mural just down the block from Gaetano’s Vault, which was designed and painted by the Westclox Studio muralists who painted the Heritage Park mural.”

For information about the artists whose work will be on exhibit during these Fine Art Brunches, visit www.nciartworks.com and the North Central Illinois ARTworks Facebook page.