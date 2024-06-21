Movies and TV shows casting in Illinois

Filming of "Lovecraft Country" for HBO on Main Street in downtown Elburn began on July 25, 2018. (Sandy Bressner)

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Illinois, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Bob's Best Friends'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Ethan (supporting, male, 19-23) --- Dawn (lead, female, 50-62) --- Olivia (supporting, female, 10-12) - Average hourly rate: $30 - Casting locations: Arlington Heights, Chicago - Learn more about the feature film here.

'So Long, Farewell'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- James (supporting, male, 18-24) --- Haley (supporting, female, 18-24) --- Kyra (supporting, female, 18-24) - Average hourly rate: $16 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the feature film here.

'Real Work'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Mak (lead, male, 27-35) --- Cashier (day player, female, 18-25) --- Rosa (day player, female, 18-25) - Average hourly rate: $25 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the short film here.

'Dad, October 2024'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Jeff (lead, 45-65) - Average hourly rate: $31 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Jae Matthews Project'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Tart (supporting, male, 35-55) - Average hourly rate: $18 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the feature film here.

'Action-Packed Santa Claus Film'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Mall Elf (supporting, 13-45) --- Santa's Elves / War Elf (supporting, 8-75) --- Total Brat (day player, 7-14) - Average hourly rate: $62 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the short film here

'Lovecraftian'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Jolene (lead, female, 23-29) --- Caleb Crow (lead, male, 50-62) - Average hourly rate: not available - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the short film here.

'Save The Bar'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Tyrell Davis (lead, male, 18-21) --- Rich (supporting, male, 18-21) --- Terri Davis (supporting, female, 35-40) - Average hourly rate: $15 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the feature film here.

'Dueling Watchers'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Tika (lead, female, 15-20) --- Video Editor (crew) --- Key PA (crew) - Average hourly rate: $25 - Casting locations: Naperville, Chicago, Sandwich, Aurora, Big Rock - Learn more about the short film here.

'DaCapo'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Young Esther (lead, female, 25-30) --- Young Johnny (lead, male, 25-30) --- Johnny (lead, male, 60-85) - Average hourly rate: $37 - Casting locations: Chicago - Learn more about the short film here.

'School Spouses'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Amelia (lead, female, 24-32) --- Mark (lead, male, 24-32) --- Jason (supporting, male, 24-32) - Average hourly rate: $37 - Casting locations: nationwide - Learn more about the feature film here.

'Asherah: The TV Series'

- Project type: scripted show - Roles: --- Asherah (lead, female, 18-24) - Average hourly rate: not available - Casting locations: nationwide - Learn more about the scripted show here.

'Throwing Stones'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- Maddy Walker (lead, female, 13-21) - Average hourly rate: $20 - Casting locations: nationwide - Learn more about the feature film here.

'Unknown Encounters'

- Project type: documentary series - Roles: --- Blonde Kid (day player, male, 8-11) --- Black haired Kid (day player, male, 8-11) - Average hourly rate: $15 - Casting locations: Springfield, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; Liberty, Missouri - Learn more about the documentary series here.

'America Lasting Impressions'

- Project type: feature film - Roles: --- LINDA (lead, female, 18-25) --- MIKE (lead, male, 18-25) --- DREW (lead, male, 26-59) - Average hourly rate: $50 - Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky - Learn more about the feature film here.

'Stale Air'

- Project type: short film - Roles: --- Matt (supporting, male, 30-40) --- Milton (day player, male, 60-80) - Average hourly rate: $25 - Casting locations: Indianapolis, Indiana - Learn more about the short film here.

