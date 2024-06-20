Things to do in Kendall County: Yorkville River Fest

Yorkville River Fest annually showcases live music, cardboard boat races, craft beer tasting, family activities and more along the Fox River. The 2024 event will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20. (Photo provided by the City of Yorkville)

1. Summer Solstice Indie Music Festival: Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, Yorkville Riverfront Park, 301 E. Hydraulic St. Food trucks, live music by John Till, Tony Logue & the 184, Vandoliers, Jason Eady, Taylor Hunnicutt and other artists, and a 4-Mile Road Race run and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk. Tickets range from $30 to $150. For more information, visit solsticemusicfest.com.

2. Gears & Ears 46: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71, Yorkville. Dash plaque, free corn and pop, door prizes while supplies last, games, grilled brats and hot dogs, and handmade Midwest Street Rod Association awards. Pre-entry fee of $20, gate entry of $25 and $5 for spectators. For more information, visit carsandcoffeeevents.com/event/gears-ears-46.

3. Oswego History Tour – African American Heritage: Noon Sunday, July 7, Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Tour of Oswegoland’s African American heritage and a visit to Oswego Township Cemetery led by Little White School Museum Manager Anne Jordan. $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Intended for ages 12 and older. Register by calling 630-554-1010 or visiting the museum’s reservation page. For more information, go to oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/oswego-heritage-association-oswego-history-tour-african-american-heritage.

4. Yorkville River Fest 2024: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Yorkville Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave. Live country music, Riverfront Park arcade, character meet and greet, Barbie Land, Miraculous Search, cardboard boat race, craft beer tasting, food vendors such as Pepe’s Mexican Grill and more. Cash-only event. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest.

5. Yorkville Cruise Nights on the River: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Yorkville Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave. Classic cars, best-in-show awards and music along the Fox River. Hosted by Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department. Free, with no registration required. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/563/Cruise-Nights.

