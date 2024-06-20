Things to do in Kane County: Kane County Fair

The OMG 360 was one of many carnival rides at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles last July. The 2024 Kane County Fair returns from Wednesday through Sunday, July 17-21. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

1. Batavia Farmers’ Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related products. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/batavia-farmers-market-18/2024-06-22.

2. Oneness Fest 2024: 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva. Spiritual workshops, yoga, tai chi, breath work, activities, live music, camping, vendors, free Kids Korner, outdoor energy healing/massage spa, community bonfire, group breakfast, food trucks, fire spinning and more. $5 to attend vendor show/expo; $222 for full access. For more information, visit awakeonenesstribe.org/onenessfest.

3. Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show: Saturday, July 6, Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Fireworks, food, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, Lions food tent and Leos food tent. Rain date is July 7. For more information, visit elburnlions.com/fireworks-show.

4. Indie Music & Arts Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. Second Ave., St. Charles. Music from Kristin Rose Kelly Band, Shadowfields and Brooke Blary. $25 general admission. For more information, visit moonlighttheatre.com/events/indie-music-and-arts-festival.

5. Kane County Fair: Wednesday through Sunday, July 17-21, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Magic show, petting zoo, kiddy land, carnival, Miller Lite Sound Stage, Classic JP Car Show, demolition derbies, professional bull riding, music and more. $5 tickets on Wednesday and Thursday; $10 tickets for adults Friday through Sunday, $5 for children 3 to 12, and children younger than 3 are admitted free. For more information, visit kanecountyfair.com/Fair-Information.

